B Praak treats music enthusiasts with his next track 'Mukke Paye C', song to release on August 18

MUMBAI: B Praak unveils new heartbreak anthem 'Mukke Paye C' ft. Sunny Kaushal and Neha Sharma, song to be out on August 18

Pan-India versatile singer B Praak is set to unveil his next single. The song, titled 'Mukke Paye C', is yet another heartbreak number from the composer-singer, and promises to leave the same kind of impact that 'Mann Bharrya' had on his audiences. The song, which will be out on Desi Melodies on August 18, will feature Sunny Kaushal and Neha Sharma. It marks B Praak's first collaboration with Sunny and Neha. Interestingly, B Praak had previously collaborated.

Heartbreak anthem alert! B Praak drops ‘Mukke Paye Si’ ft. Sunny Kaushal and Neha Sharma Pan India versatile singer B Praak just released his latest track ‘Mukke Paye Si’ under the Desi Melodies label. Known for delivering soulful and deeply moving music, B Praak has once again struck a chord with audiences and has added another soul-stirring song to his list of chartbusters. Audiences have flooded the internet with praise for the singer and the emotional depth that the song holds. Starring Sunny Kaushal and Neha Sharma, the music video beautifully captures their on-screen chemistry.

Reflecting on the release, B Praak shared, “‘Mukke Paye Si’ is going to make my fans’ wait worth it. I’m sure they’re going to give it as much love as they’ve given to every song of mine. The song has got beautiful lyrics, which is going to resonate with everyone. I’m pretty confident in what we’ve made. What adds soul to the song is Sunny Kaushal and Neha Sharma’s act. It’s been a pleasure to collaborate with him.”

Meanwhile, B Praak is enjoying the success of his recent hit ‘Fire’ from the film ‘Kanguva’ marking his second collaboration with National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, aka Rockstar DSP. Fans can eagerly anticipate more exciting projects from B Praak, with several announcements expected later this year.