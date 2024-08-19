Paytm Insider and Bhasha Centre presents ‘The Open Couple’ by Dario Fo, returns to stage afer seven years at Veda Kunba Theatre

MUMBAI: Paytm Insider presents a satirical rom-com play, Dario Fo’s ‘The Open Couple’, as part of its co-producing initiative—‘Manch’ with Bhasha Centre. The play makes a comeback after 7 years at the spacious auditorium, Veda Kunba Theatre Mumbai, opening with two shows on September 1, 2024.

‘The Open Couple’, is a play by Italian playwrights Dario Fo and Franca Rame, which explores the intricacies and complexities of modern-day relationships. Antonia, after years of coping with her husband, decides that they should become an “open couple”. However, the decision delivers nothing short of a madcap masquerade and a roller-coaster ride of emotions, making their new normal tickle the audience’s funny bones.

In today’s world of blurring boundaries in relationships and the modern dating scene, the play poignantly points to the changing dynamics of a couple in love, but the flame is flickering. It maneuvers through the themes of trust, communication, and the complexities of love from the lenses of a lovelorn couple.

The play is brought to you by La Compagnie Dramatique with Faraz Khan, a LAMDA graduate actor and director, donning the director’s hat. Ragini Rowchowdury is the creative producer of the play. La Compagnie Dramatique invites audiences to witness the unraveling of a tumultuous journey through rapid-fire dialogue and incalculable turns. It is a fascinating tale of a couple played by ace actors Vaishali Bisht and Gaurav Sajjanhar, a new addition to the cast, who infuse raw emotionality into the play. The stage is set for a renewed look at contemporary relationships against the backdrop of societal expectations and gender roles.

