News |  15 Aug 2024 15:48 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Shen B: unveiling the journey behind his upcoming EP 'Siyappa'

MUMBAI: Rising star Shen B is set to make waves with his upcoming EP ‘Siyappa,’ a collection of tracks that promises to blend personal experiences with a dynamic range of musical styles. Known for his versatility and depth, Shen B offers fans a behind-the-scenes look into the inspiration and creative process that brought ‘Siyappa’ to life. In an exclusive interview, he delves into the stories that shaped the title track and how his journey on MTV Hustle 3 influenced his music.

The Inspiration Behind 'Siyappa'

"First of all, thank you," Shen B began, expressing his gratitude for the excitement surrounding his new EP. The title track, 'Siyappa,' draws from a real-life experience that left a lasting impression on him. Shen B recounted, "I started clubbing pretty late, around 25 or 26 years old, in Delhi. One night, I saw a girl, and we kept exchanging glances throughout the evening. My friends advised me to stay in the mood and play it cool. As I finally approached her, a wealthy, older man whisked her away. This incident stuck with me, and I knew I had to turn it into a song someday." The word 'siyappa,' commonly used in Jammu's Dogri language and Punjabi, means 'mess' or 'trouble.' Shen B found it to be the perfect encapsulation of his story and the essence he wanted to convey. "I always liked the word and the story, and they eventually came together to evolve into 'Siyappa.'"

Impact of MTV Hustle 3 on Shen B's Music

Shen B gained widespread recognition from MTV Hustle 3, a platform that significantly influenced his musical journey and the creation of this EP. "Whenever I performed on Hustle, I presented myself as a cheerful, old-school guy. But my tracks didn't always resonate well with the judges. This prompted me to shift my approach entirely," he explained. Throughout the season, Shen B's aggressive, competitive rapper persona emerged, although it wasn't truly reflective of his character. "I wanted to break that perception. 'Siyappa' was my opportunity to showcase my real side, as a fun-loving, happening person. I had been contemplating commercial music for a while, but finding the right space and label was challenging. When T-Series came into the picture, I knew it was the right time. Everything aligned perfectly."

Behind the Scenes of 'Siyappa'

Each track in 'Siyappa,' such as "Yegobo," "Marjanya," and "Nora," presents a distinct style, yet they share a common goal: to create groovy, danceable music that resonates with a wide audience. "For 'Nora,' I aimed for a sensual vibe with Afro influences and a unique vocal texture. 'Yegobo' has a Latin Caribbean feel, inspired by beach sunsets with friends. 'Marjaniye' is special, blending Urdu and Punjabi with disco vibes, reflecting a mix often found in Pakistani music," Shen B shared. The creative process involved experimenting with different genres while maintaining the groovy essence. "My primary aim was to make tracks that could be enjoyed at parties and in cars, something even my family would like. Despite the variations, one thing is common: these tracks will make you dance."  

What to Expect from 'Siyappa' and Future Projects

 Shen B's fans have come to appreciate his versatility and depth, and 'Siyappa' promises to deliver new elements and surprises. As a music producer, Shen B's approach involves producing music first and then adapting his rapping or vocal style to fit. "It's an ongoing process, and I'll continue experimenting with different sounds. I'm currently working on a hip-hop metal project, but my commercial side will always be alive because I enjoy it immensely. There will be many collaborations with artists I admire, and I won't stick to just one style. Experimentation is key." With 'Siyappa,' Shen B invites his audience to join him on a musical journey filled with personal stories, diverse styles, and an unwavering commitment to innovation. Fans can look forward to dancing to his groovy tracks while eagerly anticipating his future projects.

