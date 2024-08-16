India's Paralympic team gears up for Paris 2024 with the launch of the anthem "Macha Dhoom''

MUMBAI: The Indian Paralympic Team was given a rousing send-off as they prepare to compete at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The event was marked by the launch of the special anthem, “Macha Dhoom,” crafted by the renowned music directors Vivek – Abhishek. The anthem, lasting 3 minutes and 16 seconds, is a powerful rallying cry designed to ignite the spirit of competition among the athletes and inspire them as they embark on their journey to the global stage.

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, expressed his pride and confidence in the team, saying, “We are immensely proud of our athletes who have trained with unwavering dedication and passion. As they prepare to represent India on the world’s biggest stage in Paris, they embody the spirit of resilience and determination that defines our nation. Their journey to the Paralympics is a testament to their hard work, and we are confident that they will make the country proud. We wish them the very best and are sure they will inspire millions back home with their performances. We also want to extend a special thanks to music directors Vivek – Abhishek for creating the anthem ‘Macha Dhoom.’ This anthem captures the spirit and enthusiasm of our athletes and will serve as a powerful reminder of the dreams and aspirations that drive them forward.”

Vivek – Abhishek, who have an impressive portfolio in the music industry, including work on projects like Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 and Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli, bring their unique flair and expertise to the anthem. Their contribution is set to enhance the morale of the athletes and motivate them to achieve their best performances in Paris.

Talking about the same, the music-duo Vivek – Abhishek said, “We are honored to be part of this incredible journey with the Indian Paralympic Team. Creating ‘Macha Dhoom’ was a thrilling experience, and we wanted the anthem to reflect the energy, passion, and determination of these remarkable athletes. Our goal was to compose a piece that not only motivates and unites the team but also resonates with the entire nation. We hope this anthem will inspire our athletes to achieve new heights and bring glory to India at the Paris Paralympics 2024.”

The anthem’s launch is part of a larger initiative to ensure the Indian Paralympic Team is supported and encouraged as they compete at the highest level. With the entire nation cheering them on, these athletes are ready to take on the challenge and showcase their incredible talents on the world stage.