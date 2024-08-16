DOBe and Afnan Prince unite for aperture on Purified Records

MUMBAI: Uniting for a breathtaking collaboration, Berlin-based producer DOBé and UK-based singer-songwriter Afnan Prince reveal Aperture on Purified Records.

Stream / Purchase: DOBé – Aperture Ft. Afnan Prince

Crafting a poignant atmosphere, DOBé calls upon deep bass and cinematic instrumentation to set the tone. Completing the emotive arrangement, Afnan’s touching vocals are introduced, taking the record to another dimension. Creating moments of magic in sets around the world, this cut has formed instant connections with audiences ahead of its release through its heartfelt presence.

Speaking about the release, the artists mentioned:

“Aperture came together so naturally for us, like we had been creating together for years. Dani (Nora En Pure) put us in touch (thanks for playing musical matchmaker!) and from the very beginning, we understood one another’s process, moving in service of what was best for the art. This feels like the beginning of a beautiful friendship & deeper collaboration and we are both so excited and grateful for this song to have found a home on Purified.”

DOBé’s signature sound transmits emotion through soaring memories, although you have never heard anything quite like this before. His shows are characterized by dark acoustic elements and deep sounds that subtly transition into a more melodic rhythm driving his audience into an euphoric mood. His music can be described as Techno with borrowed elements from Deep Tech and Melodic Techno which results in a very groovy and hypnotic mix. With his first releases, he gained instant support from established producers, DJs and outlets like Richie Hawtin, Joseph Capriati, Ilario Alicante, Township Rebellion, Paco Osuna, Electronic Groove and Ibiza Live Radio, to name a few, and entered the Top 20 Beatport Techno Charts after just one week. His initial breakthrough came when he was selected to remix the Grammy Award Winning Song Baraye, which turned heads all over the world.

An artist moving in service, there is an otherworldly magic in Afnan Prince’s work. Already recognised as an internationally award-winning songwriter with placements across television and radio, Afnan burst onto the electronic music scene in 2023 with Breathe. Since then, he has shown no signs of stopping, having garnered support and collaborations from the likes of BOg, Notre Dame, Joris Voorn, Adriatique, Nora En Pure, Cristoph, Jos & Eli and many more. His debut full length offering The Hollow Bone came out beginning of August on ATLANT, and with many more big name collaborations on the way, the future is limitless for the artist honouring connection and the gifts of this life.

The Aperture artwork displays a photograph of an eagle ray, captured by Daniel Nicholson. Eagle rays are essential to marine ecosystems as they help maintain healthy seagrass beds and coral reefs by foraging on benthic invertebrates. Their feeding activities aerate the seabed, promoting nutrient cycling and enhancing habitat quality for other marine species. Unfortunately, eagle rays face significant threats from overfishing, habitat loss, and pollution, leading to declining populations and disrupted marine ecosystems. You can help eagle rays by supporting sustainable fishing practices and advocating for marine protected areas that provide safe habitats for these species. Reducing pollution, particularly plastic waste and chemical runoff, can also improve the health of marine ecosystems where eagle rays live.

About Daniel Nicholson:

Daniel Nicholson is one of the globe’s most prominent professional underwater photographers, located on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. Born and raised on the east coast of Australia, he has been surrounded by the ocean his whole life. After years of working as a dive instructor, he picked up an underwater camera and instantly fell in love with photography, and has never looked back. He seeks to share the beauty and magic of the underwater world, inspiring conservation and change through capturing scenes from the depths of the ocean and its breathtaking creatures. The oceans are the lungs of our world, and its inhabitants need all the protection we can provide for them.

About Only One:

Only One is on a mission to restore ocean health and tackle the climate crisis in this generation – with you. Their community unites millions of advocates to drive victories on global campaigns, and their membership community grows their own mangrove forests and coral reefs, as well as removes plastic and carbon pollution. They are accelerating the most powerful ocean and climate solutions, with an approach centred on environmental justice. 100% of funds from their membership plans goes directly to projects on the ground.