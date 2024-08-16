RadioandMusic
News |  16 Aug 2024

Destroy Boys release new album 'Funeral Soundtrack#4'

MUMBAI: Destroy Boys have released a new album, 'Funeral Soundtrack #4', via Hopeless Records. Their fourth album features Mannequin Pussy and Scowl and was produced by Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas, Best Coast). The album features singles  “Boyfeel”, a song vocalist Alexia Roditis started writing at 17, where they explore their evolving relationship with gender nonconformity, “Should’ve Been Me”, “Plucked”, “Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)”, and “Beg For The Torture”. Fans can listen to the album here: ffm.to/funeralsoundtrack4

'Funeral Soundtrack #4' captures the band at their most evolved, miles ahead of the scrappy, teenage sound that a new generation of rock fans fell in love with on their 2016 debut 'Sorry, Mom', but without losing their identity in the process. Recorded over the course of 2023, de la Garza pushed the band into new sonic territories. It’s still grounded in the band’s punk rock roots but leans into the members’ more eclectic influences, like salsa and bossa nova. De la Garza also helped highlight their gothier inspirations, like The Smiths, Cocteau Twins, and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

The album’s title points to the death and rebirth of the members and their music over the course of their careers. “Looking back, our first three albums marked the deaths of things,” says guitarist Violet Mayugba. “They were soundtracks to our funerals, whether they were for our ages or our mental states. We’ve gone through a lot of changes as a band and as people.” Destroy Boys formed in 2015, when founding members Mayugba and Alexia Roditis were just 15 years old, and each release has marked a period of growth and change. “The first one was our high school album,” Mayugba explains. “On the second record, we went to college and were saying goodbye to our childhood. On the third one, we’d just gone through COVID and, speaking for myself, I lost my entire sense of self and gained a new one.”

'Funeral Soundtrack #4' Tracklisting:

1. Bad Guy
2. Plucked
3. Beg For The Torture
4. Praying
5. Amor divino
6. Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)
7. Shedding Skin
8. Should’ve Been Me
9. You Don’t Know
10. You Hear Yes (feat. Mannequin Pussy and Scowl)
11. Boyfeel

