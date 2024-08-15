RadioandMusic
Bhushan Kumar and Yo Yo Honey Singh unleash GLORY – The album that’ll make you groove on repeat mode!

MUMBAI: T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and the undisputed Emperor of Pop & Rap, Yo Yo Honey Singh join forces to deliver the highly anticipated homegrown international album, GLORY - an electrifying album set to revolutionize the music industry and set the music scene ablaze with tracks that are destined to become anthems for the youth.

GLORY is a testament to Honey Singh's unparalleled talent, blending his signature style with fresh addictive beats and lyrics that will resonate with music lovers across generations. This album promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing Honey Singh's artistic evolution and versatility Packed with 18 genre-bending tracks, from heart-pounding hip hop to fire-spitting rap, GLORY is set to rock international charts with its ultimate mix of sounds and multilingual vibes. The album in collaboration with artists from Latin America to Western Europe to Indian folk singers features a vibrant collection of tracks that blend genres and styles, showcasing Honey Singh’s signature flair for catchy hooks and infectious rhythms.

Each song is crafted to captivate listeners and keep them grooving and dancing from start to finish. With GLORY, fans can expect a perfect mix of high-energy beats, soulful melodies, and lyrical brilliance. This album is a testament to the incredible chemistry between Bhushan Kumar and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Mark your calendars for August 26th, because this is no ordinary release. It’s the day we celebrate 10 years of Honey Singh’s game-changing anthem, Desi Kalakaar. A decade ago, Singh’s beats and Kumar’s vision shook up the industry, and now, they’re coming back together with GLORY to redefine the music world once again.

Bhushan Kumar, said, _“We’ve always been about breaking barriers and delivering the extraordinary. GLORY is not just another album; it’s a monumental statement of our passion for pushing musical boundaries. Reuniting with Honey Singh after all these years is beyond thrilling, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience this epic album.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh, the creative powerhouse behind GLORY, shared his enthusiasm, “GLORY is like a musical diary of my journey over the years, blending sounds and styles that defy limits. This album is all about crossing borders and setting new trends. Dropping it on the 10th anniversary of Desi Kalakaar adds an extra layer of magic. Trust me, this is going to be a musical explosion!”

