'Asar Tera Kaisa' - Shekhar Ravjiani & Shilpa Rao Revive 70s Disco mood with a modern edge

MUMBAI: Get ready to dance to the new song by Shekhar Ravjiani and Shilpa Rao! Their exciting new track, 'Asar Tera Kaisa,' is out today, August 16, 2024.

This energetic dance-pop song brings a fresh twist to the disco music of the '70s, guaranteed to get everyone moving. Shekhar Ravjiani, celebrated for his blockbuster songs and innovative compositions and magnetic stage presence, brings his signature style to this track released on his label Garuudaa Musiic.

His collaboration with Shilpa Rao, whose soulful voice has captivated audiences worldwide, promises to make "Asar Tera Kaisa" an unforgettable musical experience. "Asar Tera Kaisa" blends the nostalgic charm of disco with a modern twist, featuring electric guitars, synthesizers, and electronic beats. The song aims to introduce the magic of the disco era to a new generation while keeping a contemporary edge.

This isn't the first time Shekhar and Shilpa have teamed up. The blockbuster duo has previously given us memorable tracks like "Meherbaan" from the movie *Bang Bang*, "Ishq Shava" from the movie *Jab Tak Hai Jaan,* and "Khuda Jaane" from the movie *Bachna Ae Haseeno,* showcasing their incredible chemistry and musical synergy.

Shilpa Rao: “I'm so excited for everyone to hear ‘Asar Tera Kaisa’! Working with Shekhar Ravjiani on this song has been amazing. We wanted to mix the fun, upbeat vibe of disco with a modern sound, and I really hope it gets everyone dancing.

It’s been a joy bringing this track to life, and I can’t wait for you all to enjoy it!” Shekhar Ravjiani: "From as early as I can remember, I have always loved the disco genre—from Michael Jackson to the Bee Gees and Boney M to our very own Biddu and Bappi Da.

You can even hear this disco influence in some of my most popular Bollywood songs like 'Bang Bang,' 'Ghunghroo,' 'Besharam Rang,' and 'Sher Khul Gaye.' When I created 'Asar Tera Kaisa,' my 24th song from my record label Garuudaa Music, I thought of calling my friend, Shilpa Rao, to sing it with me and asked her to lend her beautiful vocals to the track.

This song is my ode to the timeless, golden era of disco music and is my way of reintroducing it to the new generation with a modern edge." "Asar Tera Kaisa" is set to be the disco hit of the year, and fans can't wait to hit the dance floor with it. With its catchy beat and lively vibe, this song promises to be on everyone's playlist. Stay tuned for the song and get ready to experience disco like never before!