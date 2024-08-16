RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Aug 2024 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

'Asar Tera Kaisa' - Shekhar Ravjiani & Shilpa Rao Revive 70s Disco mood with a modern edge

MUMBAI: Get ready to dance to the new song by Shekhar Ravjiani and Shilpa Rao! Their exciting new track, 'Asar Tera Kaisa,' is out today, August 16, 2024.

This energetic dance-pop song brings a fresh twist to the disco music of the '70s, guaranteed to get everyone moving. Shekhar Ravjiani, celebrated for his blockbuster songs and innovative compositions and magnetic stage presence, brings his signature style to this track released on his label Garuudaa Musiic.

His collaboration with Shilpa Rao, whose soulful voice has captivated audiences worldwide, promises to make "Asar Tera Kaisa" an unforgettable musical experience. "Asar Tera Kaisa" blends the nostalgic charm of disco with a modern twist, featuring electric guitars, synthesizers, and electronic beats. The song aims to introduce the magic of the disco era to a new generation while keeping a contemporary edge.

This isn't the first time Shekhar and Shilpa have teamed up. The blockbuster duo has previously given us memorable tracks like "Meherbaan" from the movie *Bang Bang*, "Ishq Shava" from the movie *Jab Tak Hai Jaan,* and "Khuda Jaane" from the movie *Bachna Ae Haseeno,* showcasing their incredible chemistry and musical synergy.

Shilpa Rao: “I'm so excited for everyone to hear ‘Asar Tera Kaisa’! Working with Shekhar Ravjiani on this song has been amazing. We wanted to mix the fun, upbeat vibe of disco with a modern sound, and I really hope it gets everyone dancing.

It’s been a joy bringing this track to life, and I can’t wait for you all to enjoy it!” Shekhar Ravjiani: "From as early as I can remember, I have always loved the disco genre—from Michael Jackson to the Bee Gees and Boney M to our very own Biddu and Bappi Da.

You can even hear this disco influence in some of my most popular Bollywood songs like 'Bang Bang,' 'Ghunghroo,' 'Besharam Rang,' and 'Sher Khul Gaye.' When I created 'Asar Tera Kaisa,' my 24th song from my record label Garuudaa Music, I thought of calling my friend, Shilpa Rao, to sing it with me and asked her to lend her beautiful vocals to the track.

This song is my ode to the timeless, golden era of disco music and is my way of reintroducing it to the new generation with a modern edge." "Asar Tera Kaisa" is set to be the disco hit of the year, and fans can't wait to hit the dance floor with it. With its catchy beat and lively vibe, this song promises to be on everyone's playlist. Stay tuned for the song and get ready to experience disco like never before!

Tags
Shekhar Ravjiani Shilpa Rao music
Related news
 | 16 Aug 2024

India's Paralympic team gears up for Paris 2024 with the launch of the anthem "Macha Dhoom''

MUMBAI: The Indian Paralympic Team was given a rousing send-off as they prepare to compete at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The event was marked by the launch of the special anthem, “Macha Dhoom,” crafted by the renowned music directors Vivek – Abhishek.

read more
 | 16 Aug 2024

Malhar Rang – Season's Melodic expressions featuring Jayateerth Mevundi

MUMBAI: The monsoon season in India has long been celebrated through the lyrical beauty of Malhar Ragas, a quintessential element of Hindustani classical music that encapsulates the romance and rejuvenation brought by the rains.

read more
 | 16 Aug 2024

DOBe and Afnan Prince unite for aperture on Purified Records

MUMBAI: Uniting for a breathtaking collaboration, Berlin-based producer DOBé and UK-based singer-songwriter Afnan Prince reveal Aperture on Purified Records.Stream / Purchase: DOBé – Aperture Ft. Afnan Prince

read more
 | 16 Aug 2024

Destroy Boys release new album 'Funeral Soundtrack#4'

MUMBAI: Destroy Boys have released a new album, 'Funeral Soundtrack #4', via Hopeless Records. Their fourth album features Mannequin Pussy and Scowl and was produced by Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas, Best Coast).

read more
 | 16 Aug 2024

UK Pop/R&B artist Morgan signs with Red Bull Records & drops new single 'Bum Bum'

MUMBAI: Red Bull Records today announced the London-born singer-songwriter, Morgan, has joined its roster. The 23-year-old powerhouse brings her first solo single to the label, “Bum Bum” with an official video and UK tour dates.

read more

RnM Biz

Club FM champions accountability ‘Free Drums For Freedom’ campaign on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Club FM champions accountability, celebrating India's 78th Independence Day, in a bold anread more

BIG FM launches 'Bano India Ke Ang Daata' campaign to raise awareness about organ donations

MUMBAI: Post pandemic, India has witnessed a significant decline in organ donations nationwide.read more

Red FM announces RJ Purab as the new vpive of Delhi's Morning No.1 Show

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, recently announced the lread more

OnePlus announces OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio product

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today announced its latest flagship audio produread more

Mass Appeal India celebrates five year anniversary with major expansion

MUMBAI: As a pioneering force in the Indian Hip Hop scene, Mass Appeal India proudly marks a signread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Asar Tera Kaisa' - Shekhar Ravjiani & Shilpa Rao Revive 70s Disco mood with a modern edge

MUMBAI: Get ready to dance to the new song by Shekhar Ravjiani and Shilpa Rao! Their exciting new track, 'Asar Tera Kaisa,' is out today, August 16,...read more

2
UK Pop/R&B artist Morgan signs with Red Bull Records & drops new single 'Bum Bum'

MUMBAI: Red Bull Records today announced the London-born singer-songwriter, Morgan, has joined its roster. The 23-year-old powerhouse brings her...read more

3
Seven times Grammy-nominated Bonobo drops 'Expander'

MUMBAI: Released this week on Ninja Tune, “Expander” cuts a slice of unmistakable Bonobo, deftly weaving organic vocals and instrumentation with peak...read more

4
HUSH transfixes with glitchy alternative-electro anthem ' God Bless'

MUMBAI:  Continuing to break down sonic and stylistic walls, genre-smashing HUSH serves up an ethereal and entrancing new single and music video...read more

5
Destroy Boys release new album 'Funeral Soundtrack#4'

MUMBAI: Destroy Boys have released a new album, 'Funeral Soundtrack #4', via Hopeless Records. Their fourth album features Mannequin Pussy and Scowl...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games