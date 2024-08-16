Akanksha Bhandari brings back the sweet feeling of love with ‘Dhal Jaun’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari is back with her latest single ‘Dhal Jaun’, an upbeat love song that beautifully captures the thrill and joy of surrendering to love. This track marks the second release from her highly anticipated upcoming EP ‘Dil Se’, and takes listeners on a heartfelt journey through the emotions of being madly and deeply in love, with its soaring melodies and touching lyrics.

Written and composed by Akanksha, ‘Dhal Jaun’ radiates the warmth and comfort that comes with love. Following the success of her first single released from the EP ‘Rootho Na’, which has garnered over 200K streams within a month, ‘Dhal Jaun’ continues to build excitement for the full EP release. ‘Dil Se’ is set to explore the various stages of love across its five soulful tracks, all sung in Akanksha’s signature heartfelt style.

Sharing her thoughts on the song, Akanksha says, “‘Dhal Jaun’ is a love song that is inspired by a moment of profound affection for my partner in 2020. It is a simple yet heartfelt song which I penned over a cup of tea on my balcony. The melody was brought to life by Manav, who crafted a lively groove on his guitar, and together, we created this infectious track in a spontaneous moment of creativity.”

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a lyric video of the song releasing on Akanksha’s official YouTube channel. With the release of ‘Dhal Jaun’, Akanksha offers fans a glimpse of the emotional depth and melodic richness that the subsequent release of ‘Dil Se’ promises.