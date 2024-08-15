Shalmali Kholgade and Nikhil D'Souza unite for heartwarming love song "Tu Hai"

MUMBAI: Shalmali Kholgade has once again enchanted listeners with her latest track "Tu Hai," a soulful love song collaboration with the mellifluous Nikhil D'Souza. Released today, this track promises to capture hearts with its tender portrayal of young love.

Shalmali is renowned for breaking musical boundaries, having collaborated with artists across various genres and languages. Her versatile voice has seamlessly paired with talents like Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani, and Sunidhi Chauhan, creating Bollywood hits. While celebrated for her Hindi songs, she has also impressed audiences with her performances in Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil.

Alongside her singing, Shalmali has been actively involved in songwriting for most of her independent projects, showcasing her expanded creative range as a musician. Now, she returns with a fresh collaboration that highlights her incredible range and ability to connect with audiences across genres.

The Heartfelt Harmony of "Tu Hai" "Tu Hai" is not just a song; it's a journey through the beautiful stages of dating. With calming melodies and heartfelt lyrics, it's the perfect soundtrack for romantic bonfire nights or long drives with your loved one. The song is designed to make listeners blush and sing along, evoking the magical feeling of young love.

Shalmali shares the story behind the song: "I started writing the melody to 'Tu Hai' over three years ago with just the lyric 'Tu Hai' as its backbone. When I met Nikhil D’Souza two years ago, we co-wrote the rest of the melody and brought in Shloke Lal for his unique lyrical touch. 'Tu Hai' is all about young love, capturing that magical feeling of butterflies at the start of a relationship with every touch and smile. We envisioned it as a song you can sing around a bonfire and romantic long drives, using live instruments to create a warm, fuzzy feeling."

Nikhil D'Souza, known for hits like "Mere Bina," "Vaaste," and "Shaam," adds, "Whether you're starting a new relationship or thinking back on the beginning of your love story, this song speaks to everyone. We hope that 'Tu Hai' becomes a part of many memorable moments." "Tu Hai" is now available on all major streaming platforms.