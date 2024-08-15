Gurman Singh Kohli returns with "Khwahish"

MUMBAI: Bajao Records (presented by Kanika Kapoor) proudly announces the release of Gurman Singh Kohli's latest single, "Khwahish," following the huge success of "Aaja Mera Banke." Gurman is set to captivate audiences once again with this new track, released on August 12th.

"Khwahish" takes listeners on a musical journey exploring deep longing and desire. The song has a simple, acoustic style that brings out the raw emotions in the lyrics. With romantic long drive and rainy vibes, the heartfelt words capture the feeling of unfulfilled wishes and the bittersweet nature of yearning. Gurman's beautiful singing and the acoustic setting create an intimate experience, inviting listeners to feel the magic of "Khwahish," where every note and word reflects the universal search for meaningful connections.

Reflecting on the song, Gurman shares: “I don't usually latch onto melodies easily, and I rarely get attached to one and sing it unless it's my own. However, when Bajao Records sent me this melody, I immediately felt it was meant for me and that I could turn it into something big. Sometimes, intuition helps make dreams come true, and we're working towards making the best of it.”

Kanika Kapoor, a popular and influential figure in the music industry, continues to make waves with Bajao Records, offering a platform for talented artists like Gurman Singh Kohli to shine. Known for her unique sound and dedication to nurturing new talent, Kanika is excited to present "Khwahish" to the world. Experience the magic of "Khwahish" by Gurman Singh, available on all major streaming platforms on August 12th .