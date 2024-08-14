Solomun opens his summer series at Pacha Ibiza with a signature all-night set

MUMBAI: Last night, Solomun inaugurated the summer season with the launch of his Sunday night Pacha Ibiza residency. The evening affirmed the iconic DJ's status as one of the world's premier live acts; Solomun delivered a set that was as much about the atmosphere and energy as it was the music.

If Solomun's opening night performance was a sign of things to come, then Pacha Ibiza is simply the place to be on Sunday nights this summer. From the very first beat, he drew the audience into his seamless mix of deep house and techno, leading them on a sonic journey until the brink of dawn. Moreover, the energy in the club was palpable, with fans dancing in the palm of Solomun's hand.

With weekly performances lined up over the course of the summer, Solomun's residency promises to be one of the brightest highlights of the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.