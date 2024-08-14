Check out national devotional anthem for the youth: Unveiling of 'Vikasit Bharatam'

MUMBAI: National anthems like 'Vande Mataram', and 'Jana-Gana-Mana' are a great source of inspiration for us. Thus, I wanted to write to today's young generation in the language they like, and in the music they like. The song has the energy and strength to become a devotional song for the new generation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements so far and his vision of a developed India in the year 2047 have been literally expressed in the song "Vikasit Bharatam" This song has beautiful music and meaningful imagery that will touch the hearts of every student and youth across the country. Sheetal Patil, founder and director of Yashwant Institute in Pune asserted that I came up with these words and ideas out of utmost respect for Modiji and his resolve for a developed India should reach every school student.
Yashwant Institute recently organized a lecture series for students and parents titled "Vidyarthi Hitaya, Palak Sukhay!" at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch. At the same event, a new generation of patriotic song videos 'Vikasit Bharatam' written, directed, produced by Sheetal Patil, and sung by Bhushan Vishwanath in a beautiful voice was launched. He was talking at that time. The inspirational lecturer Dr. Bhavesh Bhatia and other dignitaries were present on this occasion. On this occasion, singer Bhushan and the students who portrayed the song were honored on this occasion.
Today is the era of social media. That's why the channel 'Muzilok' has been created as a YouTube channel dedicated to the topics of patriotism, education, developed India, and safeguarding the interests of students and parents. Patil wrote the song 'Viksit Bharatam' from the same series.
Dr. Bhavesh Bhatia also appreciated this song. He said that the song 'Vikasit Bharatam' is a revolutionary song and will be sung during the Republic.
