NCPA to host art auction after Maestro Zubin Mehta’s first musical concert of the SOI Autumn 2024 Season

MUMBAI: Maestro Zubin Mehta returns for the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Autumn 2024 Season, at the invitation of the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai that houses the SOI.A. Shortly after the first concert, the NCPA is gearing up for an art auction presenting rare possessions and collectibles, on 17th August 2024.

The proceeds from this auction, ‘An Evening with The Maestro,’ will be used to support the NCPA’s artistic aims in curating world-class shows and maintaining global standards of the performing arts and experiences.

Among the rare and unique items featured in the auction are listed below:

1 A Sheaffer Pen with a 14-Carat Gold Nib: Once owned by Dr. Homi Bhabha, this elegant pen features a sleek design and a smooth lever-filling system. The iconic dot on the cap, introduced in 1924, adds a touch of timeless sophistication. Starting bid: Rs. 50,000 plus taxes

2 A Landscape Painting by Dr. Homi Bhabha: This work reflects Dr. Bhabha’s dual passions for art and science. Created during an assignment in 1928, it showcases his artistic talent alongside his scientific achievements. Starting bid: Rs. 5,00,000 plus taxes

3 A Set of Three Cultured Pearl Shirt Buttons: Accompanied by a heartfelt 1936 note from Dr. Bhabha’s parents, this cherished memento carries a personal touch. Starting bid: Rs. 1,00,000 plus taxes

4 A Mixed Media Nude Study by Dr. Homi J. Bhabha: This artwork, created during Dr. Bhabha’s Cambridge years in the late 1920s, highlights his exceptional draughtsmanship and artistic training. Starting bid: Rs. 1,00,000 plus taxes

5 A Limited-Edition Titan Edge Watch: Released in 2004 and signed by Mr. J.R.D. Tata, this watch was presented to Dr. Jamshed J. Bhabha for Tata's birth centenary. Its timeless design makes it a versatile accessory. Starting bid: Rs. 1,00,000 plus taxes

"With the fine response we received at the last auction in 2023 to support the artistic aims of the NCPA, we are happy to announce a similar programme to take the idea forward. The 2024-25 Season promises to be one of the most ambitious and artistically satisfying seasons in quite some time. Not only did we expand the management team and attain excellence in all our genres, but we have the pleasure of programming some of the greatest conductors in the world to lead our very own Symphony Orchestra of India. All this is possible because of generous patrons who support our cause, and we invite all the art-loving people to join us for this evening, which we hope will prove to be an evening worthy of the NCPA." said Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman of the NCPA and Co-founder of the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI).

About Symphony Orchestra of India:

Founded in 2006 and resident at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, the Symphony Orchestra of India is the subcontinent's first and only fully professional orchestra. Renowned for its extraordinary performances, the SOI has garnered global acclaim for promoting Western classical music in India and beyond.

