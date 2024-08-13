RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Aug 2024 12:15 |  By RnMTeam

NCPA to host art auction after Maestro Zubin Mehta’s first musical concert of the SOI Autumn 2024 Season

MUMBAI: Maestro Zubin Mehta returns for the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI)  Autumn 2024 Season, at the invitation of the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai that houses the SOI.A. Shortly after the first concert, the NCPA is gearing up for an art auction presenting rare possessions and collectibles, on 17th August 2024.
 
The proceeds from this auction, ‘An Evening with The Maestro,’ will be used to support the NCPA’s artistic aims in curating world-class shows and maintaining global standards of the performing arts and experiences.
 
Among the rare and unique items featured in the auction are listed below:
 
1    A Sheaffer Pen with a 14-Carat Gold Nib: Once owned by Dr. Homi Bhabha, this elegant pen features a sleek design and a smooth lever-filling system. The iconic dot on the cap, introduced in 1924, adds a touch of timeless sophistication. Starting bid: Rs. 50,000 plus taxes
 
2    A Landscape Painting by Dr. Homi Bhabha: This work reflects Dr. Bhabha’s dual passions for art and science. Created during an assignment in 1928, it showcases his artistic talent alongside his scientific achievements. Starting bid: Rs. 5,00,000 plus taxes
 
3    A Set of Three Cultured Pearl Shirt Buttons: Accompanied by a heartfelt 1936 note from Dr. Bhabha’s parents, this cherished memento carries a personal touch. Starting bid: Rs. 1,00,000 plus taxes
 
4    A Mixed Media Nude Study by Dr. Homi J. Bhabha: This artwork, created during Dr. Bhabha’s Cambridge years in the late 1920s, highlights his exceptional draughtsmanship and artistic training. Starting bid: Rs. 1,00,000 plus taxes
 
5    A Limited-Edition Titan Edge Watch: Released in 2004 and signed by Mr. J.R.D. Tata, this watch was presented to Dr. Jamshed J. Bhabha for Tata's birth centenary. Its timeless design makes it a versatile accessory. Starting bid: Rs. 1,00,000 plus taxes
 
"With the fine response we received at the last auction in 2023 to support the artistic aims of the NCPA, we are happy to announce a similar programme to take the idea forward. The 2024-25 Season promises to be one of the most ambitious and artistically satisfying seasons in quite some time. Not only did we expand the management team and attain excellence in all our genres, but we have the pleasure of programming some of the greatest conductors in the world to lead our very own Symphony Orchestra of India. All this is possible because of generous patrons who support our cause, and we invite all the art-loving people to join us for this evening, which we hope will prove to be an evening worthy of the NCPA." said Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman of the NCPA and Co-founder of the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI).
 
About Symphony Orchestra of India:
 
Founded in 2006 and resident at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, the Symphony Orchestra of India is the subcontinent's first and only fully professional orchestra. Renowned for its extraordinary performances, the SOI has garnered global acclaim for promoting Western classical music in India and beyond.
 
About NCPA:
 
The NCPA is committed to preserving and promoting India's rich and vibrant artistic heritage in the fields of music, dance, theatre, film, literature and photography, as well as presenting new and innovative work by Indian and international artists. Inaugurated in 1969, it was the first multi-venue, multi-genre cultural centre in South Asia. Today, the NCPA hosts more than 500 events each year, making it India's largest and most holistic performing arts centre.
Tags
NCPA Symphony Ochestra South Asia
Related news
 | 25 Jun 2024

Maestro Zubin Mehta returns to conduct the symphony orchestra of India (SOI)’s Autumn 2024 season concerts

MUMBAI: The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), the nation's only full-time professional orchestra, is delighted to announce the return of maestro Zubin Mehta for the SOI Autumn 2024 Season, at the invitation of the NCPA.

read more
 | 22 May 2024

An evening of spellbinding symphony: Here's a preview of what's in store for attendees at The Aditya Birla 'Masters Of Music' concert

MUMBAI: Art is how we decorate spaces, and music is how we decorate time!

read more
 | 22 May 2024

"Yohan and Mali’s new release “Just for Once is a Musical Reminder to Believe in Yourself"

MUMBAI: Hey there, music lovers! Have you ever needed a little pick-me-up during those tough times when it feels like the world is against you?

read more
 | 29 Apr 2024

NCPA's Indian music line up for May 2024

MUMBAI: Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a place of pride in the realms of art and culture.

read more
 | 27 Mar 2024

Indian Music: NCPA's Indian Music Line Up for April 2024

MUMBAI: Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a place of pride in the realms of art and culture. The NCPA embraces the diversity of Indian music and continues to feature a wide spectrum of artistes ranging from emerging to established performers.

read more

RnM Biz

OnePlus announces OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio product

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today announced its latest flagship audio produread more

Mass Appeal India celebrates five year anniversary with major expansion

MUMBAI: As a pioneering force in the Indian Hip Hop scene, Mass Appeal India proudly marks a signread more

‘News18 India Utsav’ launched - a new initiative to celebrate and promote India’s heritage, art and culture

MUMBAI: India’s No.read more

Tinsky unveils India's first mini NFC music keychain, merging vintage charm with modern mech

MUMBAI:Tinksy redefines music access with its groundbreaking Mini NFC Music Keychain, India’s firead more

Percept MICE wins 'President Award' from TCEB for Best MICE Agency of 2023-24

MUMBAI: Percept MICE has been honored with the prestigious 'President Award' by the Thailand Conread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Duncan Laurence, Tanishk Bagchi and Ganesh Waghela (Tangan Tribe) unite for groundbreaking collaboration on 'Feel Your Love (Rapture)'

MUMBAI: In an exciting fusion of international musical talents, Dutch sensation Duncan Laurence and renowned Bollywood composer Tanishk Bagchi with...read more

2
Prateeksha Srivastava unveils new single "Galtiyan" - A Hyper-Pop anthem of flirty expressions and playful romance

MUMBAI: Prateeksha Srivastava the sensational finalist on Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2009 show announces the release of her latest single, ‘Galtiyan,’ an...read more

3
Dive into the groove with Shriya's latest track "Like That"!

MUMBAI: Attention, music lovers! The Mumbai music scene is buzzing with excitement as Shriya, an incredibly talented 18-year-old singer-songwriter,...read more

4
NCPA to host art auction after Maestro Zubin Mehta’s first musical concert of the SOI Autumn 2024 Season

MUMBAI: Maestro Zubin Mehta returns for the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI)  Autumn 2024 Season, at the invitation of the National Centre for the...read more

5
Get ready to be swept off your feet with Yohan Marshall's latest track, "Bawara Mann"

MUMBAI: This song is an emotional rollercoaster, meticulously crafted to capture the essence of love and the comforting feeling of being understood....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games