Get ready to be swept off your feet with Yohan Marshall's latest track, "Bawara Mann"

MUMBAI: This song is an emotional rollercoaster, meticulously crafted to capture the essence of love and the comforting feeling of being understood. The lyrics describe a world that feels colourless without that special someone and how their presence can bring calm to an otherwise anxious mind.

Starting with an up-tempo, vulnerable pop melody, "Bawara Mann" gradually transitions into a dreamy alt-rock chorus, culminating in a massive metal breakdown. It’s a track that’s dense and layered, much like the feelings it aims to convey. Yohan’s ability to blend these diverse elements into a cohesive piece is nothing short of magical.

Yohan Marshall, a Bombay-based vocalist, musician, composer, and producer, has been a prominent figure in India's independent music scene. He’s performed at major festivals like Lollapalooza, NH7, Supersonic, and more. His live acts are a mesmerising experience, showcasing a blend of pop, R&B, rock, and other genres.

Yohan's previous release, "Just For Once," earned him a spot on the cover of Spotify's IndiEnglish playlist and featured across major streaming platforms like Amazon Music and JioSaavn. With "Bawara Mann," Yohan continues to push the boundaries of indie music, offering a track that promises to be as impactful as his earlier works.

Bawara Mann" is out now and ready to take you on a musical journey. This track is set to become the anthem of every love-struck soul, reminding us all of the beauty of feeling understood and cherished.

