News |  12 Aug 2024 18:13 |  By RnMTeam

Rockstar DSP's India Tour in Hyderabad: National Award-winning composer drops exciting teaser of his electrifying performance

MUMBAI: Get ready to rock, Hyderabad! The much-acclaimed music maestro and National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, famously known as Rockstar DSP, is set to kick-start his much-anticipated India Tour in the city. The composer recently shared a glimpse of his performance, promising his fans an unforgettable time at his concert. The video features the pan India composer singing as well as dancing, which sets him apart from his contemporaries, showcasing how his talent is not limited to making chartbusters.

The Hyderabad leg of DSP's India Tour is scheduled to take place on October 19.

Known for his dynamic and eclectic style, DSP has carved a niche in the Indian music industry with chart-topping hits and foot-tapping tracks that span across various genres. From blockbuster film scores to soulful melodies, his music has resonated with audiences nationwide, making this tour one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year.

While he's gearing up to perform in Hyderabad, he is set to perform in other Southern and Northern cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and others. Apart from his old classics and dance tracks, DSP is also set to perform 'Pushpa Pushpa', 'The Couple Song' from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which is set to release this year.

