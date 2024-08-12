RadioandMusic
News |  12 Aug 2024 18:03 |  By RnMTeam

Robin Schulz elevates Pacha residency with Jonas Blue, Wave Wave and Lovra

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an evening of world-class melodic talent as Robin Schulz's Pure Pacha residency welcomes the likes of Jonas Blue, Wave Wave and Lovra. Set against the legendary backdrop of Pacha Ibiza, the evening is scripted to be nothing short of a melodic masterpiece. Join the story on August 15 and secure your tickets now.  

 Jonas Blue, the global sensation for chart-toppers such as 'Fast Car' and 'Perfect Strangers', is set to bring his radio-ready club sound to Pure Pacha. With his newest summer anthem '100 Lives' currently finding its way into the hearts of listeners worldwide, Jonas' ability to marry catchy hooks with lush and emotive melodies makes his arrival at Pacha a much anticipated one. 

 Also joining the party is Wave Wave, a familiar on Robin Schulz's Mentalo imprint and Lovra, whose tracks like 'Turn It Up' evoke an unctuously fun club-ready vibe. Capped off by Pure Pacha host Robin Schulz himself, the evening promises to lift souls and move bodies. Join us at Pacha Ibiza for one of the purest nights on the dancefloor this summer season.

 Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

 Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

 Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

