News |  12 Aug 2024 18:46 |  By RnMTeam

Henrik Schwarz and Mano Le Tough amplify Bedouin's Saga residency at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: This Wednesday, Pacha Ibiza's illustrious SAGA Ibiza outdoes itself yet again with a spectacular lineup, headlined by Henrik Schwarz and Mano Le Tough. With additional performances from SAGA hosts Bedouin and Danish act Nandu, the evening promises to transform the Pacha dancefloor into the epicentre of music and energy on The White Isle. Book your tickets now to secure your spot at this unforgettable night on the dancefloor.

Audiences are in for a delight when Henrik Schwarz, one of the industry's uncrowned kings of groove takes to the stage. His recent New Edit of Omar's 'Feeling You' set the tone for a summer of groove, which he's sure to import to the Pacha dancefloor this week. He will be joined by Mano Le Tough, known to perpetuate immersive and moody vibes, using his musical brushstrokes to paint a vibrant picture between progressive house and melodic techno.

Bedouin will step behind the decks as the night unfolds, bringing with them the signature techno threads that have made their SAGA residency renowned across the island. Adding further fuel to the fire is Danish talent Nandu, whose vocal summer hit 'By The Water' has been driving audiences to new heights.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

