Sagar Bhatia aka Sagar Wali Qawwali returns to North America in August

MUMBAI: Sagar Bhatia, popularly known as Sagar Wali Qawwali, is on a professional roll. After making his playback singing debut last month with the song Khudaya in Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira, the singer has announced the dates for his next leg of tour in North America this month.
In just over six-seven months since he last performed in the States, Sagar is returning to the continent for six more live shows, all on public demand. Sharing his excitement for the same, he said, “It’s always special performing in the States, but this time it’s more special as we just had our shows there a few months ago and the love we received made us return so soon.”
Sagar will be performing in New Jersey (Aug. 8), Chicago (Aug. 9), Atlanta (Aug. 10), Houston (Aug. 16), Dallas (Aug. 17) and Toronto (August 18). Recently, he did a live show in Mumbai during peak rains, yet it was a fully packed show, which depicted the impact the singer has been creating by reviving the Qawwali genre for the new generation.
