Solomun adds Jamie XX as plus one to legendary Pacha Ibiza residency

MUMBAI: On August 11, fans at Pacha Ibiza are in for a dose of pure musical excellence, as Solomun invites the indelible Jamie xx to join his esteemed all-night residency as a special guest. This marks Jamie xx's eagerly awaited return to Pacha Ibiza following his captivating performance at Solomun's +1 residency last July. Taking place just weeks before the release of his In Waves LP, this rare chance to see Jamie xx on The White Isle is not to be missed.

Jamie xx laid largely dormant in 2023 but has hit the ground running this year, unveiling a slew of scintillating singles ahead of his third full-length album. From solo tracks like the earnest and aptly titled 'Treat Each Other Right' to 'Baddy On The Floor', a disco-inspired burner with Honey Dijon, it’s evident that Jamie xx has returned with a refreshed musical agenda.

As part of Solomun’s renowned +1 residency, famed for its innovative pairings and exceptional musical journeys, Jamie xx's return promises to elevate the summer season to new heights. The synergy between Solomun’s deep, hypnotic beats and Jamie xx’s eclectic and genre-defying soundscapes promise one of the most unforgettable island experiences this year.

Pacha Ibiza is having a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

