Pushpa 2, Kanguva, Kubera: A glimpse into what makes Rockstar DSP an undisputed king of BGMs

MUMBAI: Music and Devi Sri Prasad are a match made in heaven. Every time the National Award-winning composer has taken on a project, he has upped his game, proving why he's hailed as 'Rockstar' DSP. His ability to infuse songs with catchy rhythms and engaging melodies helps in driving the film's momentum and adding depth to its various scenes. While his compositions have often taken the internet by storm, his background scores are also equally celebrated, which was evident when the makers unveiled the first glimpses of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', 'Kubera' and 'Kanguva'.

Here's diving into the films' BGM and what to expect from the projects' music:

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Undoubtedly, this Allu Arjun-starrer is the much awaited project of the year with fans waiting with bated breath to witness DSP's musical prowess in its full glory. 'Pushpa Pushpa' and 'The Couple Song' are already ruling the charts, but the madness went on to another level when the makers unveiled the teaser, which was a peek into the BGM of the film. Going by the glimpse, DSP's fans can be rest assured about a blockbuster in the making.

Kanguva: Makers have unveiled only one song so far, titled 'Fire Song', which has taken over the internet and how! Suriya's energetic screen presence coupled with DSP's electrifying music was sure a treat. The music composer, who has the knack of treating the music as per the star power, is sure to amp up the theatrical experience with his score that has a mystical and intriguing vibe.

Kubera: The first look of this social drama has set the internet on fire with fans celebrating DSP and Shekhar Kammula's first collaboration. "Heard around 100 times in a loop. Amazing music," a comment read, while a fan wrote, "After rangasthalam a different and best music from dsp....goosebumps....cant wait to watch shekar-dhanush-dsp combo."

DSP's ability to produce a diverse range of music is a testament to his skill and creativity. Apart from the above mentioned projects, he's set to unleash his musical prowess in Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly' and Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel'.