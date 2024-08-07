Shehnaaz Gill and Talwiinder’s instagram exchange delights fans

MUMBAI: In an unexpected and heartwarming interaction, Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a post featuring Talwiinder's latest song, 'Tu,' produced by Bhushan Kumar. Fans were thrilled when Talwiinder himself responded to Shehnaaz's post, creating a delightful buzz across social media.
The enchanting music video of 'Tu' not only showcases Talwiinder's soulful voice but also brings Bollywood legends Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari back on screen together, for the first time in three decades. Their reunion has stirred a wave of nostalgia and excitement among fans, adding to the song’s emotional depth and charm.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Tu' is more than just a song; it’s an emotional journey that captures the essence of timeless love. The music video is available to stream on T-Series' YouTube channel, allowing fans to experience this magical collaboration.
MUMBAI: Percept MICE has been honored with the prestigious 'President Award' by the Thailand Conread more
MUMBAI: Global Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon (real name Amritpal Singh Dhillon) has inked aread more
MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more
MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more
MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more
MUMBAI: International singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has announced his world tour, marking another milestone in his prolific touring career that...read more
MUMBAI: In an unexpected and heartwarming interaction, Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a post featuring Talwiinder's latest song, 'Tu,' produced by...read more
MUMBAI: Following the leak of a video showing Millind Gaba causing a commotion at the T-Series office, the singer and composer has now given fans a...read more
MUMBAI: Pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi is currently basking in the success of her back-to-back chartbuster songs. Her latest track, "Holiyaan," from...read more
‘In My Heart’ follows the slick electro-soul of her Greco-Roman debut ‘Frequency’ and a roadblock DJ performance at Glastonbury read more