Shehnaaz Gill and Talwiinder’s instagram exchange delights fans

MUMBAI: In an unexpected and heartwarming interaction, Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a post featuring Talwiinder's latest song, 'Tu,' produced by Bhushan Kumar. Fans were thrilled when Talwiinder himself responded to Shehnaaz's post, creating a delightful buzz across social media.

The enchanting music video of 'Tu' not only showcases Talwiinder's soulful voice but also brings Bollywood legends Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari back on screen together, for the first time in three decades. Their reunion has stirred a wave of nostalgia and excitement among fans, adding to the song’s emotional depth and charm.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Tu' is more than just a song; it’s an emotional journey that captures the essence of timeless love. The music video is available to stream on T-Series' YouTube channel, allowing fans to experience this magical collaboration.