Millind Gaba excites fans with a sneak peek of the upcoming track 'Dhola', Produced by T-Series

MUMBAI: Following the leak of a video showing Millind Gaba causing a commotion at the T-Series office, the singer and composer has now given fans a thrilling preview of his eagerly awaited new song, Dhola. Set to be released on August 8th, the track will be presented by Bhushan Kumar.

Dhola showcases Millind in a groundbreaking new avatar, delving into the profound emotional turbulence that follows a deep heartbreak. This track is not just a song but a powerful narrative that highlights Milind's acting prowess, promising to be one of the most intense and compelling tracks of the year.

Millind reflects on the project, stating, “Dhola represents one of my most creatively fulfilling endeavors. The portrayal of pain and anguish is vividly captured, offering a raw, emotional journey that many can relate to. While the protagonist's choices may be controversial, the emotions are universal. I hope that listeners will connect deeply with the feelings conveyed once the track is released.”

The music video for Dhola will premiere on T-Series’ official YouTube channel on August 8th. Don't miss out on experiencing this emotive and gripping new release.