Robin Schulz all-star lineup for pure Pacha

MUMBAI: Robin Schulz continues to raise the bar at his weekly Pure Pacha residency, now unveiling an incredible and upbeat lineup in Shouse, EDX and Essel to the Ibizan dancefloor. Coming together with the hottest names in vocal and tech house, the evening promises to hit the sweet spot for much needed summer grooves, a must-see this Thursday at Pacha Ibiza.

Shouse, returning after an incredible performance on July 18, are set to bring their signature blend of heartfelt melodies and soulful house chords back to Pacha Ibiza. Their ability to turn any set into a communal dance experience is simply unparalleled, making them a perfect match for the Pure Pacha ethos.

On Thursday evening they will be joined by Swiss DJ and producer EDX, loved by fans for his knack of all things deep and melodic. Over the years EDX has built one of the deepest and most eclectic discographies in modern dance music, consistently churning out hits and always adding new layers of polish to his productions. Recent releases like 'Anamnesis' and 'Setema' highlight a darker sound to his release, yet still find ways to highlight his natural melodic gifts.

Adding to the stellar lineup is ESSEL, a regular of Toolroom Records thanks to her tech house flare and high-octane sets. With this powerhouse trio joined by none other than resident Robin Schulz, this week's Pure Pacha promises an unmatched evening of summer house anthems and lifetime memories. Don't miss your chance to be part of the magic-- grab your tickets today.

Pacha Ibiza is having a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

