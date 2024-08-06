Mumbai rapper KIDSHOT links up with KALAM INK and Loka on the racy, drill track ‘Aur Ek’

MUMBAI: KIDSHOT aka Rahul Khadtare’s lightning-fast rhymes may have enabled him to enter the record books, but his stinging verses are what leave an indelible impression. On his new single ‘Aur Ek’, he is joined by two equally tenacious hip-hop talents, KALAM INK and Loka.

On this latest single, a UK drill-meets Mumbai hip-hop production, the three rappers speak their mind about their life and lifestyle, and the urge of wanting one more chance at life.

Listen to ‘Aur Ek’ here, KIDSHOT’s second release on Molfa Music, after ‘Mainland’.

Known to many hip-hop fans from his brief appearance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and work on Netflix’s Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution, KIDSHOT has been highlighted as a talent to reckon with in Indian hip-hop, and even dropped his debut EP Boht Kuch with Mass Appeal India in 2020.

Over the past four years, he has managed to knit together a 96,000-strong monthly listener base on Spotify, and over 55,000 thousand followers on Instagram, a community he fondly calls #KidFam.

Joined by Dehradun-based rapper KALAM INK and Mumbai rapper Loka on ‘Aur Ek’, the trio stay on track as far as drill tracks go – combative energy and violence-leaning lyrical content. Each artist brings their own unique wordplay to the table, making it an attention-grabbing listen.

“This song is about our lifestyle we live every day, and it means a lot to us that whatever we write a song, people find it relatable because we know it’s real and happens to everyone who is hustling,” says KIDSHOT of the song’s inspiration.

“This fire drill track is a pack of the top-shelf Indian artists with mad deliveries and dope flows from the bay to the mountains,” quips the young rapper Loka. “The song represents the constant emotional state of an artist’s life and what we go through,” says KALAM INK.

Packed with a catchy hook and punchlines – and produced by lejJa – ‘Aur Ek’ is the second hip-hop single released on Molfa Music.

Since its inception in June 2023, independent record label Molfa Music has focused on showcasing and nurturing diverse talents in the indie pop space.

The creative powerhouse behind projects like Chhello Show, India’s entry for Oscars 2022, and music videos like Prateek Kuhad’s ‘cold/mess’, ‘Doobey’ and ‘Gehrayiaan’, Jugaad Motion Pictures bring their clutter-breaking approach and filmmaking expertise to music, and are focused on creating I-pop (Indian pop) as a global genre with releases from talents like Raman Sharma, gini, KIDSHOT and JAFA. Molfa Music also recently organised an artist showcase called Molfa Drops in Mumbai, and one which is likely to become a regular feature.

‘Aur Ek’, released on August 1, is now available on all streaming platforms.

About Molfa Music

Molfa Music is an Indian music label that concentrates on looking for young voices across India and building them into youth icons.

Molfa Music is not just a music label, we are creators facilitating stories that the artists can tell through their music, their image, their videos, and their personas.

Dar Gai serves as the president and head of creative, while Dheer Momaya and Pranit Sahni are co-CEOs of this new venture.

Molfa Music is distributing its music through the extensive network of The Orchard, while Sony Music Publishing serves as its publishing partner.