Global superstar Calvin Harris to headline Ushuaia Dubai harbour experience opening event

MUMBAI: The Middle East's nightlife scene is about to reach new heights as Calvin Harris, the iconic producer, DJ, and songwriter, is announced as the first artist to perform at the highly anticipated Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. This landmark event will take place on Saturday, 26th October, marking the first of many unforgettable nights at Dubai's newest open-air nightlife destination.

A joint venture between The Night League (the creative powerhouse behind world-renowned nightlife destinations Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza) and Dubai’s leading hospitality group Studio A by Addmind Hospitality (the creators of leading venues including White Club, Iris and Babylon), The Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience promises to be an unparalleled open-air musical experience featuring bespoke productions by the universally-acclaimed team at High Scream. With a series of extraordinary events scheduled from October to May 2025, this bold new residency is set to bring the world’s biggest electronic music stars to Dubai, including Ushuaïa Ibiza resident Calvin Harris.

Calvin Harris stands as the figurehead for modern dance music, having broken world records and dominated the charts. With over 56 billion combined audio and video streams, he is one of Sony Music's biggest streaming artists and one of the most viewed artists ever on YouTube. His illustrious career includes collaborations with international superstars like Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott, along with impressive accolades including 14 MTV VMA nominations with two wins, five Grammy nominations, and a Grammy Award for Best Music Video in 2013 for “We Found Love. His longstanding residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza has cemented its status as the biggest party on the island, so his debut performance at the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is set to be a truly unforgettable occasion. Australian dynamo Tyson O’Brien, who plays weekly with Calvin Harris at his Ushuaïa Ibiza residency, also joins the bill, along with more special guests to be announced.

The Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience will bring Ushuaïa Ibiza's signature world-class entertainment and avant-garde production to the Middle East. The residency's industry-leading production will be led by Romain Pissenem and his creative production studio High Scream. Acclaimed for their energetic live shows and immersive entertainment spaces at venues including Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, High Scream continually raise the bar for club design, art installations and virtual music experiences globally. Every event at the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience promises a spectacular display of innovation and creativity, ensuring an unforgettable experience that pushes the boundaries of entertainment.

Located at the Dubai Harbour, this new residency offers an immersive club experience like no other, complete with breathtaking sunset views across Dubai’s skyline. As the latest jewel in Dubai’s vibrant nightlife crown, the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is set to become a must-visit destination for music enthusiasts worldwide. Attendees can expect state-of-the-art production, captivating visuals, and the electric atmosphere that has made Ushuaïa Ibiza world-famous.

The Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience aims to be a beacon of nightlife excellence, providing music fans the unique opportunity to enjoy the renowned Ushuaïa magic throughout the year. Join Calvin Harris for an epic night of music and celebration at the opening night of the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience.