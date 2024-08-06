Escape Haloween, the largest Haloween music festival in the world, announces 2024 lineup and ticket details

MUMBAI: Today, Escape Halloween, the world’s largest Halloween music festival, has unveiled the lineup for its spine-chilling 13th edition. Returning to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA this Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26, Insomniac has curated an eerily expansive lineup of over 80 artists across 5+ immersive stages of frightful fun.

Demonstrating the festival’s sinister curational prowess, this year’s lineup features adrenaline pumping sets from the likes of dance music superstars Afroki (Afrojack B2B Steve Aoki), stadium-filling superstar Illenium, a rare North American festival appearance from dance mainstay Martin Garrix, pioneering dance producer deadmau5, legendary UK export Fatboy Slim, and hip-hop icon Ludacris.

Heavier sonics are represented by the likes of notorious man in the mask Angerfist, the rowdy Dog Eat Dog project from Crankdat B2B Riot Ten, bass-heavy fan favorite Alison Wonderland, melodic bass maestro Seven Lions, experimental left-field bass producer PEEKABOO, and the melodic meets dubstep and riddim stylings of Wooli.

The lineup depth pushes into house and techno frequencies including techno visionary Nina Kraviz, revered Berghain duo Ben Klock B2B Marcel Dettmann, tech house sensation PAWSA, Hellbent Records boss Cloonee, and eclectic rising star Chloé Caillet. Additional highlights include British four to the floor selector James Hype, Italy’s largest global streaming artists MEDUZA, prolific clubland favorites Denis Sulta and Dennis Cruz, plus the high energy hard hitting techno of Patrick Mason.

Soundtracked by bone-rattling beats and monstrous drops, Escape Halloween will feature groundbreaking stage designs, plunging festival-goers into a nightmarish world of horrific delights. This year, Insomniac stage hosts include its influential bass heavy brand Bassrush, its leading underground techno brand Factory 93, its epicenter of hard dance Basscon, and a collaborative effort between the Night Trip x Insomniac Records brands.

The world of Escape Halloween is vast and immersive. Headliners, the term Insomniac uses to refer to its festival attendees, can dance among Escape’s roaming performers, the Ringmaster’s Troupe, a host of formidable characters who haunt the grounds. Art can be found around every corner, from three-dimensional superstructures, to glow-in-the-dark environments, and technological feats of light, sound, and fire. At the very heart of Escape Halloween lies Crazy Town, an enigmatic space inhabited by mysterious characters and supernatural forces. Headiners can grab an enchanted drink at Poison Ivy, do some light grocery shopping at The Butcher, or sit for a spell and watch the interactive shows at the Fire Organ.

Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP passes will be available beginning August 8 at 12pm PST on the official Escape Halloween website. Escape Halloween is an 18+ festival.

Escape Halloween 2024 Lineup (A-Z)

Adventure Club

Afroki (Afrojack B2B Steve Aoki)

Alison Wonderland

Angel Cannon

Angerfist

Ben Klock B2B Marcel Dettman

Ben Nicky

Capozzi

Chippy Nonstop

Chloé Caillet

Clara Cuve

Cloonee

Da Tweekaz

Daizy

deadmau5

Denis Sulta

Dennis Cruz

Discovery Project

DJ Zo

Dog Eat Dog (Crankdat B2B Riot Ten)

Don Diablo

Emorfik

Fallon

Fatboy Slim

Frosttop B2B Remk

Gem & Tauri

Ghastly Presents: Ghengar

Hamdi

Hvdes

Illenium

Jacknife

James Hype

Joshua de la Cruz

Joshwa B2B Riordan

Keltek

Kream

Lady Faith

Level Up

Lil Texas

Lisbona Sisters

Lost Frequencies

Ludacris

Maddix

Martin Garrix

Mary Droppinz (UKG Set)

Meduza

Netsky

Nina Kraviz

Odd Mob

Oguz

OMNOM

Palma

Patrick Mason

Pawsa

PEEKABOO

Prunk

Rayray

Rebekah

Rob Gee

Rooler

Seven Lions

Sharlitz Web

Snakehips

Softest Chyl

Tita Lau

Tony Junior

Trivecta

Two Friends

Vastive

Wooli

