BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' concert film celebrates eight years of magic in India

MUMBAI: PVRINOX Pictures is thrilled to present the exclusive release of BLACKPINK’s WORLD TOUR: BORN PINK concert film in India this 9th August to 11th August on limited screens. Celebrating the 8th anniversary of the legendary K-POP girl group BLACKPINK, this film captures the electrifying performances and essence of their Born Pink world tour. Relive the unforgettable moments of their spectacular 2022-2023 world tour, which took the world by storm, now in cinemas across India.

The Born Pink World Tour was the second global concert tour by the South Korean girl group Blackpink, supporting their second album, "Born Pink" (2022). The tour covered 66 concerts across 22 countries in Australia, Asia, Europe and North America. The tour ranked tenth on Billboard's 2023 Year-End Top 40 Tours chart, grossing a total of $148.3 million from 29 reported shows. This achievement set a new record for the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group. The tour attracted 1.8 million attendees, making it the most-attended concert tour by a K-pop girl group.

Immerse yourself in the excitement as BLACKPINK takes the stage with exclusive performances of their hits, including Shut Down, Kill This Love, Pink Venom and more, during their world tour. Showcasing the breath-taking ‘Hanok’ set that has captivated audiences and media globally, the film highlights a production of unparalleled scale. BLACKPINK's awe-inspiring stage presence, powerful performances, and chart-topping hits come alive in this film, offering fans a front-row experience. The Born Pink world tour concert film promises to deliver an

unforgettable audio-visual experience, showcasing the energy and charisma of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Audiences can look forward to the stunning visuals, dynamic choreography, and the unique blend of pop and hip-hop sounds that have made BLACKPINK a global phenomenon. This film is set to deliver a must-see experience for all fans.