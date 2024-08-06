ARTBAT joins Camelphat for night of melodic magic at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza lines up a winner on August 6, inviting melodic techno luminaries ARTBAT to join residents CamelPhat for their weekly party. An coveted collaboration between two of the hottest acts in the global scene, this Tuesday at Pacha represents the very best of dance music. With a supporting set from Boiler Room veteran Layla Benitez, this promises to be one of the most memorable nights of the surging summer season.

ARTBAT, the dynamic duo from Ukraine, has captured the electronic world at large with their signature brand of deep, melodic techno and kaleidoscopic performances. With a series of piping hot summer releases, including their bounce-inducing remix of The Chemical Brothers' 'Hey Boy Hey Girl', as well as the more recent 'Pull Out' alongside KAS:ST and Losless, the duo continues to find new musical twists and sonic turns for their devoted fanbase. Now set to join the eponymous CamelPhat for their weekly Pacha Ibiza bonanza, the stage is set for a night where the sonic and melodic boundaries are pushed to the brink. Secure your tickets to one of the summer’s most in-demand residencies now.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

