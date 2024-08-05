Shye shares contemplative new single 'without you'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released a new single "without you", a bittersweet coming-of-age song about the realisation that letting go, though difficult, is often the right choice. Fans can stream the song here.

Shye shares, "The song was inspired by a question I had never been asked before by someone completely unexpected – 'Why didn’t it work? Would you go back and give it another try?' It was the first time in long time that I was put in a position to rethink a past experience. My answer was no, because I felt that everything that happened, happened for a reason and I'm still happy with the decision I made."

"The song, though centered on leaving someone, is meant to still uplift and have a sense of excitement towards the future without them. Sometimes being able to continue to love something even though there were past negative associations to it, is a way to heal from the hurt as well. It’s not easy but I think it’s a healthy way to allow yourself to fully heal, taking back the power is the highest form of self love. I hope my listeners can relate to the lyrics and maybe find the strength to move on from whatever they are going through and look forward to better times."

Shye will be heading to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in September to perform at the inaugural TONGTONG Fest alongside international acts like Machinedrum and Squid, and regional artists including Lunadira, Grrrl Gang, and many more.