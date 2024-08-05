RadioandMusic
News |  05 Aug 2024

Divya Khossla’s 'Savi' Beats Janhvi and Rajkummar’s 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' on Netflix, overshines A list actresses

MUMBAI: Divya Khossla’s film 'Savi' has recently surpassed 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' on Netflix, even though both films were released in the same week. 'Savi' has done very well, topping charts in several countries and gaining widespread attention.

Divya played a big role in promoting the film, handling much of the responsibility of the movie herself. Her efforts were key in helping 'Savi' reach international audiences topping charts globally.

'Savi' has also done better than other major releases featuring stars like Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. This success highlights Khossla’s growing presence in the industry and shows her strength as an actress.

Savi is a gripping crime thriller that will keep you engaged till the last minute. Savi is now trending at Number 1 in 14 countries- India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Maldives, Singapore, Malaysia, Mauritius, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and UAE. Savi is now available to watch on Netflix.

Divya Khossla has been awarded the ‘Best Actress of the Year’ for her outstanding performance in the thriller “Savi.” This recognition highlights her exceptional talent and dedication, which have been praised by both audiences and critics. Her role in the film has cemented her status as a significant star in the industry.

With 'Savi’s' success, she has clearly made a name for herself among top stars. Her performance has been outstanding in the movie as a protagonist and has performed well than any actress A list actress in Bollywood.

