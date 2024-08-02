Let’s create a friendship band together and spread the joy, Karan Aujla invites all his Snapchat family for a fun friendship day cheer!

MUMBAI: Friendship Day is all about cherishing your ‘ride or die’, the friends who know the authentic and real you. Popular Indian singer and rapper Karan Aujla, known for his catchy hits like ‘Tauba Tauba’, ‘Softly’, and ‘White Brown Black’, echoes this sentiment and is ready to kick off the fun with Snapchat as he invites all Snapchatters to join him in creating their own personalized friendship bands and celebrating dosti, dil se.

Sprinkling some extra joy this Friendship Day, Snapchat is launching an exciting new 'Best Friends' Lens! This innovative lens brings a playful twist to classic friendship bands, letting Snapchatters flaunt a vibrant bracelet adorned with 'Best Friends' and personalize it with their names and their friends' names, making every celebration truly special and unique.

An active Snapchatter, Karan Aujla loves how the platform lets him showcase his authentic, creative, and true self with his friends and his audience. Extending a virtual friendship band to his community, Karan Aujla hops on the trend of the ‘Best Friend’ Lens. Using the lens, Karan shares, “Friendship Day has always been a blast for me, especially with those OG friendship bands! Over the years, the trend faded, but I've always loved rocking bands. This new lens brings back so many fun memories from my childhood with my crew. There’s something special about seeing a band on your wrist, and this lens adds a creative virtual twist to it. All my friends across the globe, come join me to create a friendship band that's just for you and your besties!”

So, gather your squad, get creative with Snapchat’s 'Best Friends' Lens, and celebrate Friendship Day with a unique twist. Here’s to making memories and cherishing the bonds that matter the most!

https://snapchat.com/t/7sKXVqMq