BLOND:ISH extends friendly hand with new single 'Never Walk Alone ft. Stevie Appleton

MUMBAI: Today, BLOND:ISH releases her newest single, “Never Walk Alone,” featuring platinum-selling songwriter and singer, Stevie Appleton. The track is out now via Insomniac Records.

In a world full of broken systems and constant reminders of anxiety and stress, “Never Walk Alone” arrives as a friend to those who might not have anyone or anything to lean on. By blending electronic music, pop, indie, and soul influences, BLOND:ISH aims to reach as many listeners as she can, beaming her compassionate transmissions far and wide in hopes of getting the planet closer to “Happy Happy World” (an inclusive place of sustainable unity, respect, and nourishment).

BLOND:ISH’s unwavering commitment to contributing positivity to the music industry has come to define her as an artist. Whether it’s organizing group hugs before her sets or taking initiative against single-use plastics, BLOND:ISH wants to leave the world a better place than she found it. Her newest single, a song meant to serve as a friend in a time of anxiety or loneliness, is the latest manifestation of her vision.

Firmly established as a go-to talent in the songwriting world, Stevie Appleton has worked alongside electronic music titans such as Tiesto, John Summit, Gorgon City, and more with No. 1 hits around the world An accomplished pianist by a young age, Appleton’s knack for writing melodies and love for dance music earned him a key songwriting role at Spinnin Records immediately after attending college in London. Since then, he’s become a platinum-selling artist.

Record label head, environmental activist, Web3 entrepreneur, and new mom, BLOND:ISH breaks down traditional barriers between artist and fan, uniting her community through pillars of purpose. Igniting a movement coined “Sustainable Raving,” BLOND:ISH founded Bye Bye Plastic, an initiative that aims to eliminate single-use plastics from clubs and festivals by encouraging artists to use eco-riders that demand alternatives and by providing resources to promoters who want to change. Last year, BLOND:ISH released #PlasticFreeParty, a compilation pressed on completely biodegradable vinyl using a material made of PHA.

Consistently on the road as a service to her fans, BLOND:ISH has a mixture of club and festival sets on the horizon with appearances at Delta Festival in Marseilles, Circoloco in Ibiza, III Points in Miami, and a residency at Alemagou in Mikonos, Greece. In addition, she’s hosting her rapturous Abracadabra label parties, which have touched down this year in Beirut, Istanbul, London, and Tulum, with an upcoming stop in Los Angeles on September 14 at California Plaza.

BLOND:ISH Upcoming Tour Dates

August 1 - Music On at Destino - Ibiza, Spain

August 2 - Casa Amor - St. Tropez, France

August 5 - Alemagou - Mikonos, Greece

August 7 - The Moment - Copenhagen, Denmark

August 9 - 11 - Elements Music & Arts Festival- North East, PA

August 12 - Alemagou - Mikonos, Greece

August 17- Badawi Puglia - Fasano, Italy

August 19 - Circoloco @ DC10 - Ibiza, Spain

August 24 - Touquet Music Beach Festival- Le Touquet, France

August 26 - Alemagou - Mikonos, Greece

August 30 - Metamorfosi @ Amnesia - Ibiza, Spain

August 31 - GAIA - Bucharest, Romania

September 2 - Alemagou - Mikonos, Greece

September 6 - Delta Festival - Marseille, France

September 7 - Voodoo Village - Grimbergen, Belgium

September 9 - Alemagou - Mikonos, Greece

September 11 - Hï - Ibiza, Spain

September 14 - ABRACADABRA - Los Angeles, CA

September 15 - Piknic Electronik - Montreal, QC

September 20 - Caprices Festival - Gstaad, Switzerland

September 23 - Circoloco @ DC10 - Ibiza, Spain

September 28 - CRSSD Festival - San Diego, CA

October 4 - Museu da Marinha - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

October 5 - Abracadabra São Paulo - São Paulo, Brazil

October 6 - Picnik - Santiago, Chile

October 12 - Club Space - Miami, FL

October 18-19 - III Points Festival - Miami, FL

October 25 - Circoloco - Brooklyn, NY

October 26 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

November 2 - Art of the Wild at XS Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

November 9 - EDC Orlando - Orlando, FL

December 14 - ABRACADABRA - Dubai, UAE