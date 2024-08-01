Solomun's +1 residency shines as DJ Seinfeld makes awaited return to Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: On Sunday, August 4, fans at Pacha Ibiza can expect the beats to go deeper and the night to run longer, as DJ Seinfeld joins the legendary Solomun at his exclusive +1 residency. Famed for his gripping productions and colourful, narrative-driven sets, DJ Seinfeld is a prime booking in an already sizzling summer lineup.
Fresh from the studio with his latest hit 'Please Be Mine', a joint effort with Kungs and Club Azur that is already making waves with DJs and on airwaves worldwide, DJ Seinfeld rides a wave of acclaim into his Pacha Ibiza performance. Known for performances that skirt the edges of house music while diving deep into the heart of upbeat and emotive electronica, DJ Seinfeld has a knack for selecting tracks that resonate with fans on a visceral level–making him the perfect complement to Solomun's profound musical storytelling. With tickets poised to sell out, fans are urged to secure their tickets now to guarantee a spot at this musical rendezvous to remember.
Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.
Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.
Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.
Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.
