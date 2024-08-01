Legendary rapper Saukrates shares highly anticipated projects including new single 'My Pager'

MUMBAI: If there is a figure who established the foundation and represents Canadian music, Saukrates undoubtedly stands as one of the pioneers of his genre in the country. With a career beginning in 1994, his influence spans decades and categories, marked by a track record of successful releases and significant milestones. The Toronto-based artist is a 2024 Emmy nominee, a multi-Juno Awards nominee and winner, and an MMVA winner, proving his lasting impact and talent in the industry.

Looking ahead with renewed motivation, Saukrates is preparing astonishing projects that will be unveiled in the next months. Characterized by his signature eclectic hip-hop style, the artist is set to release a brand-new single on July 26th. Titled “My Pager Burnin Up (Easide of Thangs)” This joint features renowned artists Redman (New Jersey) and Masta Ace (Brooklyn), frequent collaborators with Saukrates since 1997.

With a classic beat and seamless flows, the song celebrates the artists’ success, confidence and dynamic lifestyle that comes with their status in the streets. The chorus reflects a sense of rising success and the constant attention they receive, symbolizing popularity and demand:

“I’m just movin’ on up

To the Easide of Thangs, wut!

My pager just keeps on burnin’ up

Why you wanna cut?”

Redman, the Newark rapper who amasses over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, enters the song in the second verse, delivering rhythmic bars with themes of confidence and street life. Then, Masta Ace, Brooklyn legend enters the third verse adding a touch of humor with his punchy and clever lyrics, adding another layer of depth to the track.

Saukrates is thrilled to announce his new signing with Frostbyte Media Ltd, a Canadian boutique label within the SRG-ILS family. SRG-ILS is distributed globally by Universal Music Group's Virgin Music division. Additionally, Saukrates' personal MySeat app, packed with exclusive content, is now available on Google Play and IOS. It's also worth noting that his latest single, supported by Virgin Music and Universal Music Group, will be featured on his upcoming album "Bad Addiction," set for release in September 2024. This project highlights Saukrates' personal and musical growth throughout his career and further solidifies his status as a key figure in Canadian music.

As Saukrates prepares new projects, he is also planning a truly special release that pays homage to his debut studio album. It all goes back to 1999 when Saukrates released "The Underground Tapes," an album where the artist infuses his self-produced tracks with jazzy synthesizers and strings, standing out lyrically with a captivating flow on the mic. As the 25th anniversary of this influential album approaches, the artist has crafted a retrospective 42-track album. This anniversary edition features 21 songs and 21 narrations by Saukrates, offering a personal exploration of each music track.

The first single from this project, titled “Money or Love,” is already available on all streaming platforms. The rollout strategy features two additional singles leading up to the full release on August 23rd. Next up from this one is single “Fine Line” on July 26th, coinciding with the release date of new single “My Pager Burnin Up (Easide of Thangs)”.

In the narration of “Fine Line”, Saukrates explains how he created the beat, sharing: “I still had my acoustic violin with me and I started to layer it, and it became this beautiful, but angry piece.” Moreover, he adds: “It wasn't until I had gone on tour, when I realized how hard of a punch this was, because that was a song being requested throughout the US, Europe and also by the team”. Surely, one can only imagine how deeply fans will value the insights provided in this reimagined album.

These incredible upcoming projects solidify Saukrates' position as a key figure in Toronto's dynamic music scene, propelling his career even further. His illustrious journey in the music industry includes global tours with Nelly Furtado and collaborations with eminent artists like Nas, Method Man & Redman and global phenomenon Drake.