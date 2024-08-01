RadioandMusic
K-Pop Star Aoora unveils his enchanting new single 'Thi Thi Thara', a cultural Odyssey through South India with Sireesha Bhagavatula, FRIDAYYY, and Mellow Kitchen

International K-Pop star Aoora has announced the release of his enchanting new single, "Thi Thi Thara," a melodious masterpiece celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of South India with Sireesha Bhagavatula and the innovative sounds of FRIDAYYY and Mellow Kitchen, promising to captivate listeners worldwide.

“Thi Thi Thara" is a vivid testament to Aoora's profound affection for India and its vibrant culture. With every note and lyric, Aoora embarks on a melodious journey, painting an evocative portrait of South India's serene beauty. The song invites listeners to traverse the tranquil shores, swaying beneath the lofty palm trees, and meander through the bustling streets, all brought to life through Aoora's visionary artistry.

The collaboration with Sireesha Bhagavatula adds an unparalleled depth to the track. FRIDAYYY and Mellow Kitchen infuse the song with their unique sonic flavours, creating a harmonious blend that is both fresh and nostalgic.

Its catchy, lyrical refrain will undoubtedly linger in your mind, leaving you murmuring "Thi thi Thara" long after the music fades. This release underscores Aoora's remarkable talent for crossing cultural boundaries, showcasing his ability to bring together diverse musical traditions into a cohesive and delightful masterpiece.

”Creating 'Thi Thi Thara' has been an incredibly enriching experience for me. The song is a heartfelt ode to the vibrant culture and serene beauty of South India. Collaborating with the immensely talented Sireesha Bhagavatula, FRIDAYYY, and Mellow Kitchen brought an authentic and magical vibe to the track. I wanted to capture the essence of South India's spirit, and I hope listeners can feel the love and passion we poured into this project. Shooting the video amidst such breathtaking landscapes was a dream come true, and I am thrilled to share this journey with my fans worldwide” Aoora

”Working on 'Thi Thi Thara' has been an extraordinary journey for me. Collaborating with Aoora, was an inspiring experience. This song is different from my other works because it blends K-Pop with the essence of Indian music, creating a harmonious fusion that is both innovative and nostalgic. I'm thrilled for listeners to experience the beauty and vibrancy we've captured in this song.” Sireesha Bhagavatula.

