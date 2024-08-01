Friendship Day Feast: Stories that will make you cherish your crew

MUMBAI: Friendship Day is here, a time to shower our incredible friends with love and celebrate the bonds that enrich our lives. Sure, there's nothing quite like spending quality time with your real-life besties, sharing stories, and reminiscing about good times. But what about those moments when you crave a heartwarming story about friendship that explores the complexities of this precious connection? Well, fret not, for this list has you covered!

Here's a selection of fantastic series and movies featuring unforgettable friendships that will resonate with you long after the credits roll (or the episode ends).

Kota Factory (Netflix): Dive into the pressure cooker world of IIT hopefuls with "Kota Factory" on Netflix. This black-and-white dramedy follows Vaibhav, a young student from Itarsi who arrives in Kota, Rajasthan, a city notorious for its intense coaching institutes. As Vaibhav navigates the competitive environment, friendships, and late-night study sessions, "Kota Factory" offers a realistic and often humorous portrayal of the lives of students striving to crack India's prestigious entrance exams.

Brahmayantra (Pocket FM): Brace yourself for an epic fantasy adventure! When Nalini and her family tragically succumb to death while protecting the Brahmayantra (a powerful artifact) fate takes an unexpected turn. Through a miraculous twist, a great warrior is born from the awakened powers of the Brahmayantra. But that's not all! Nalini herself receives a new body, allowing her to embark on a thrilling saga of revenge. In this journey of vengeance, she's not alone. Standing by her side is Aryaman, another warrior born from the Brahmayantra's power. Their bond is unbreakable, forged in the crucible of shared experiences and challenges alike. To delve deeper into their extraordinary connection and witness their awe-inspiring journey, tune in to Brahmayantra on Pocket FM!

Four More Shots Please! (Amazon Prime): Craving a series with a strong female bond? Look no further than "Four More Shots Please!" on Amazon Prime Video. This dramedy follows four unapologetically independent women navigating love, careers, and societal expectations in modern-day Mumbai. Through thick and thin, their unwavering support and hilarious escapades showcase the power of female friendship, making it a perfect pick for a night in with your besties, raising a glass (or four) to the friends who make life a little sweeter (and a lot more fun).

TVF Tripling (Zee5): This heartwarming web series delves into the lives of three siblings – each with distinct personalities, dreams, and quirks. Despite their differences, they share a special bond built on shared experiences, unwavering support, and a whole lot of laughter. Tripling offers a refreshing take on friendship, reminding us that the strongest bonds can often be found within our own families. The three protagonists decide to embark on a road trip together to get over their lives' despair and come back afresh.

Kai Po Che! (Netflix): Dive into the lives of three friends – Ishaan, Omkar, and Govind starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao – in this coming-of-age sports drama set in Ahmedabad. Their shared passion for cricket fuels their dream of opening a sports academy. However, their journey is not without its challenges. As they navigate the changing social and political landscape of India, their friendship is tested by personal ambitions, societal pressures, and devastating tragedies. But through it all, their unwavering support for each other remains constant, reminding us of the strength that comes from having true friends by your side.

So this Friendship Day, why not grab some popcorn, put on your headphones, and celebrate the power of friendship with these fantastic series and movies?

They'll make you laugh, cry, and reflect on the importance of the incredible people who enrich our lives with their love, support, and unwavering loyalty. Happy Friendship Day!