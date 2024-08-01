RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Aug 2024 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

Experience love and loyalty unfold in Naa Saami Ranga premiering on July 20 only on Colors Cineplex and Jio Cinema

MUMBAI: Action, drama, emotion, music, dance, whistle worthy stunt sequences and a whole lot of entertainment - are you ready to experience a rollercoaster of emotions King style? This weekend, get ready as Akkineni Nagarjuna unleashes his charisma and makes a triumphant comeback with Naa Saami Ranga. Witness some mass entertainment with the King himself with the World Television Premiere of Naa Saami Ranga on Saturday, 20th July on Colors Cineplex and Jio Cinema at 8pm.

The film intricately weaves through the complexities and nuances of rural life, exploring the depth of relationships and societal dynamics. It masterfully blends drama, romance, and action, while delving into themes of loyalty, familial bonds, and the intricacies of love within a traditional setting. Infused with humor and nostalgia, "Naa Saami Ranga" beautifully unfolds the journey of two individuals navigating their personal desires amidst social expectations to find true love.

Nagarjuna, who portrays the lead role expressed his enthusiasm for reaching a larger audience, he said , "What drew me to the film" Naa Saami Ranga" was the elements we wanted to focus on - friendship, love, sacrifice, and faith. In today's day age of social media the meanings of these words have changed. We want everything instant. Waiting for years to get the true love of your life has its own charm. In an era where authenticity is compromised, I believe many modern films lack the raw emotion and genuine storytelling that made classics timeless. "Naa Saami Ranga" has that raw emotion in a rural setting. We have shot this film in a span of 80 days and I enjoyed everyday of the shoot immersed in deep emotion. Especially the love story and friendship of Hero is what is so captivating. Every viewer will connect with that deep raw emotion"

Catch the premiere of the action thriller Naa Saami Ranga on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 8pm on Colors Cineplex and Jio Cinema.

Tags
Naa Saami Ranga Colors Cineplex Jio Cinema music
Related news
 | 01 Aug 2024

Anti-EDM stars ISOCKNOCK drop surprise debut album 4EVR via 88rising

MUMBAI: ISOKNOCK - the boundary-pushing duo composed of ISOxo and Knock2 - have just released their surprise debut album, 4EVR, an unexpected drop that exemplifies the pair’s fervent drive to redefine the next decade of dance music.

read more
 | 01 Aug 2024

Roger Sanchez to set flowe Power in full bloom at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: The summer season at Pacha Ibiza has officially blossomed, as dance music icon Roger Sanchez is making his way to the revered nightclub on August 3.

read more
 | 01 Aug 2024

Get ready to be swept off your feet with Yohan Marshall's latest track, "Bawara Mann"

MUMBAI: This song is an emotional rollercoaster, meticulously crafted to capture the essence of love and the comforting feeling of being understood.

read more
 | 01 Aug 2024

Friendship Day Feast: Stories that will make you cherish your crew

MUMBAI: Friendship Day is here, a time to shower our incredible friends with love and celebrate the bonds that enrich our lives. Sure, there's nothing quite like spending quality time with your real-life besties, sharing stories, and reminiscing about good times.

read more
 | 01 Aug 2024

Mumzy releases heartfelt new single 'Galti'

MUMBAI: The music scene in India is set to sizzle as British-Bangladeshi sensation Mumzy, the voice behind DESITRILL, drops his latest single ‘Galti’. Known for his soul-stirring melodies, Mumzy's new track promises to tug at the heartstrings of music lovers across the nation.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM joins Indian soldiers to honour 25th kargil vijay diwar exclusively with 'Mera Dil Kargil' initiative

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more

QYOU Media India’s Flagship Channel Q TV brings all-new BakLOL for Indian viewers

MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more

Tips Industries continues robust performance revenue growth 40% y-o-y and PAT Growth of 61% y-o-y

MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mumzy releases heartfelt new single 'Galti'

MUMBAI: The music scene in India is set to sizzle as British-Bangladeshi sensation Mumzy, the voice behind DESITRILL, drops his latest single ‘Galti...read more

2
Anti-EDM stars ISOCKNOCK drop surprise debut album 4EVR via 88rising

MUMBAI: ISOKNOCK - the boundary-pushing duo composed of ISOxo and Knock2 - have just released their surprise debut album, 4EVR, an unexpected drop...read more

3
K-Pop Star Aoora unveils his enchanting new single 'Thi Thi Thara', a cultural Odyssey through South India with Sireesha Bhagavatula, FRIDAYYY, and Mellow Kitchen

International K-Pop star Aoora has announced the release of his enchanting new single, "Thi Thi Thara," a melodious masterpiece celebrating the rich...read more

4
Solomun's +1 residency shines as DJ Seinfeld makes awaited return to Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: On Sunday, August 4, fans at Pacha Ibiza can expect the beats to go deeper and the night to run longer, as DJ Seinfeld joins the legendary...read more

5
Get ready to be swept off your feet with Yohan Marshall's latest track, "Bawara Mann"

MUMBAI: This song is an emotional rollercoaster, meticulously crafted to capture the essence of love and the comforting feeling of being understood...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games