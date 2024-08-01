Experience love and loyalty unfold in Naa Saami Ranga premiering on July 20 only on Colors Cineplex and Jio Cinema

MUMBAI: Action, drama, emotion, music, dance, whistle worthy stunt sequences and a whole lot of entertainment - are you ready to experience a rollercoaster of emotions King style? This weekend, get ready as Akkineni Nagarjuna unleashes his charisma and makes a triumphant comeback with Naa Saami Ranga. Witness some mass entertainment with the King himself with the World Television Premiere of Naa Saami Ranga on Saturday, 20th July on Colors Cineplex and Jio Cinema at 8pm.

The film intricately weaves through the complexities and nuances of rural life, exploring the depth of relationships and societal dynamics. It masterfully blends drama, romance, and action, while delving into themes of loyalty, familial bonds, and the intricacies of love within a traditional setting. Infused with humor and nostalgia, "Naa Saami Ranga" beautifully unfolds the journey of two individuals navigating their personal desires amidst social expectations to find true love.

Nagarjuna, who portrays the lead role expressed his enthusiasm for reaching a larger audience, he said , "What drew me to the film" Naa Saami Ranga" was the elements we wanted to focus on - friendship, love, sacrifice, and faith. In today's day age of social media the meanings of these words have changed. We want everything instant. Waiting for years to get the true love of your life has its own charm. In an era where authenticity is compromised, I believe many modern films lack the raw emotion and genuine storytelling that made classics timeless. "Naa Saami Ranga" has that raw emotion in a rural setting. We have shot this film in a span of 80 days and I enjoyed everyday of the shoot immersed in deep emotion. Especially the love story and friendship of Hero is what is so captivating. Every viewer will connect with that deep raw emotion"

