Singer-songwriter Swati Bhatt gives resilience a face in her new single - Night Queen

MUMBAI: Described by NPR Music as an artist whose work "ignites senses," New Delhi-based and Raipur-bred singer-songwriter Swati Bhatt is set to release "Night Queen," the second track from the EP 'Embrace,' on August 30, 2024. Co-produced with Bob Lanzetti (Snarky Puppy) and featuring artists from around the globe, this release promises a unique blend of global influences and Bhatt's signature ethereal sound.

The song revolves around the “Night Queen,” a powerful mythical figure who oversees, guides and comforts lost souls through a metaphorical darkness. She symbolises resilience and whispers tales of self-discovery while navigating the complexities of human emotion. Originally inspired by the 'Parijat' flower, which blooms only at night, the Night Queen provides hope in times of darkness.

The night reflects vulnerability, offering a time of silence and stillness when we usually reflect on our wins and losses. Knowing that millions of people around the world are doing the same provides a source of inspiration and strength, reminding us that we are not alone and that overcoming challenges is possible.

The mystical element of the song channels a muse who is not constrained by limitations. She serves as a figure of inspiration, encouraging us to push past our tribulations, transcend perceived limits, and find solace and strength in our journey.

“When I look at the moon and stars, I feel a deep connection, knowing I'm not alone and that others are facing their own battles. The Night Queen, the muse of my song, embodies this unity through our shared vulnerabilities while also empowering us. You're not alone; we're in this together.”

Bhatt released her first cinematic single called 'Land of Gold' in 2019, followed by her first EP titled ‘Rebuild’ in October 2020, after which she released a single called ‘Scarlet Skies’ with Takar Nabam in June 2022. In February 2024, she released the title track from her upcoming EP “Embrace”.