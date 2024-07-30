El Kintano y la Venerea release a Cosmic Rock Journey On New Single "El Espacio es Temporal"

MUMBAI: El Kintano y la Venerea invites listeners to embark on a cosmic journey with their new single, "El Espacio es Temporal". This track sets the tone for the summer with the band's signature sound, offering fans a glimpse into the themes and style of their upcoming album, "El Bucle Infinito," slated for release in November.

In a time of significant changes and threats in the universe, "El Espacio es Temporal" delves into the concept of spacetime, a four-dimensional construct according to Einstein's theory of relativity. El Kintano, a passionate enthusiast of cosmic phenomena, explores this complex topic through his music, blending scientific intrigue with his distinctive musical style.

This release marks an exciting new chapter for El Kintano y la Venerea as they continue to unveil singles leading up to their highly anticipated second album. Known for their underground content and challenging norms, the band's journey remains as captivating as their music.

"El Espacio es Temporal" is now available on all major music platforms. Stay tuned for more releases and prepare for the November arrival of "El Bucle Infinito," promising to take fans even deeper into the band's innovative and thought-provoking soundscape.