News |  29 Jul 2024 19:23 |  By RnMTeam

Lebanese-Canadian Indie pop singer Raphaela shares inspirational and fierce anthem "Be My Hero"

MUMBAI: Multicultural singer-songwriter Raphaela’s song, “Be My Hero,” stemmed from a feeling of wanting to finally start taking care of herself and placing boundaries where in the past she wouldn’t have. The song represents Raphaela’s journey over the last few years of striving to become a version of herself that she’s proud of – Someone who says “no,” who works towards achieving her dreams unapologetically, and who does all that while remaining kind and authentic to others, but most importantly, towards herself.

Listen to “Be My HeroHERE.

Sometimes it’s harder to place boundaries with those you love than those you hate. As a recovering people-pleaser, oftentimes I've sacrificed many of my own values and guiding core principles for fear of losing those I love. I’ve learned that placing boundaries means showing people what you will and will not accept, and ultimately, this always serves the relationship for the better and steers it towards the right direction it’s meant to go in, whatever that may be. – Raphaela

Doesn’t matter if it’s haters or lovers

I’m stealing back the pieces of me

To Canada by way of Lebanon, Raphaela is a multicultural singer/songwriter. She aims to evoke wonder and daydreaming in her audience through her timeless, affectionate and mature sounding voice, lyrics and melodies. Raphaela grew up in Beirut, Lebanon, in a household filled with music; her mother is a professional opera singer and her dad listens to the classics daily.

Throughout her formative years, she honed her musical skills learning piano, guitar, musical theory, and voice lessons. Raphaela discovered her knack for storytelling and writing melodies At 14 years old when she recorded her first EP of original music in Lebanon. She moved back to her birth city of Ottawa in 2019 where she started writing and recording music in English.

 

