Daler Mehndi unveils 'Ankhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan': A Balochi Bhangra Dhamal , based in Raag Bhairavi, in collaboration with Qawwali singers Ustad Sher Ali, Ustad Mehr Ali and Ejaz Sher Ali

MUMBAI: The legendary pop icon, Daler Mehndi, renowned for his powerful voice and electrifying stage presence, is set to release his latest single, "Ankhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan." Mehndi serves as a bridge connecting the rich classical cultural past with today’s generation.

This extraordinary track marks a groundbreaking collaboration with the doyens of Qawwali singers - Ustad Sher Ali and Ustad Mehr Ali, promising to deliver a foot-tapping, rustic, and robust Bhangra Dhamaal infused with Balochi nuances and the classical Dhamaal with Siraiki singing.

The enchanting melody of "Ankhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan" is brought to life by the legendary voices of Daler Mehndi, Sher Ali Mehr Ali Khan, and the young virtuoso Ejaz Sher Ali. This musical gem is composed by none other than Daler Mehndi himself, whose creative genius breathes life into the traditional lyrics.

The videos captivating concept, impeccable styling, and innovative ideation are the brainchildren of Taran Mehndi, whose artistic vision shines through every frame.

Under the masterful direction of Taran Mehndi and Sumit Bhardwaj, the accompanying video transforms this auditory delight into a visual feast, making "Ankhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan" a true masterpiece of modern musical artistry.

"Ankhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan’s musical tapestry is a masterpiece, rich in cultural musicality and poignant rhythm design, stands out with its unique singing style, and composition by the man of iconic songs, Daler Mehndi.

The video is choreographed by Delhi based young 23 old Kunwar Singh of Folking Desi, Bhangra stands in the foreground of this song, this robust blend of folk elements, creating an audio-visual spectacle that captivates and enthralls.

Daler Mehndi, known for his unparalleled ability to bridge the gap between past and present, expresses his dream through this composition, collaborating with Qawwali icons Ustad Sher Ali and Ustad Mehr Ali. The vocal tapestry of this song is rich, vibrant, and fresh, offering listeners a unique auditory experience. The energetic dance performances by the creative dancers from Folking Desi beautifully complement the rhythm and energy crafted by Daler Mehndi.

The song is a testament to Daler Mehndi's vision of blending diverse musical styles and traditions to create something truly extraordinary.

Reflecting on the song, Daler Mehndi says "I have a very strong urge to leave behind a legacy of great words, beautiful music that brings forth the gaiki of the elders. One such duo that impacted me as a young music listener, learner, in my growing years were the Qawwali duo Sher Ali Khan Mehr Ali Khan. When I became Daler Mehndi, my musical career gave me access to the legends I grew up listening to. And those, I once yearned to hear, became friends. It had been my desire to record them. Then one such blessed day, when I composed Ankhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan, I called and asked if they would like to sing. Much to my relief and pleasure they readily agreed and the song came to life. I owe a big thanks to technology, sitting here, having them send their vocals and then putting it all together, it was seeing the dream come to life. My daughter is 10, it is my personal agenda to give her and her generation a flavour of the yester years richness served in a format that they will enjoy. Bhangra takes centre stage in this video of the song that narrates the pangs of the lovelorn. It’s a celebration where the yearning of a lover, the separation, the cupids strike, is danced to with all heart. The Dhamal, features young robust Delhi based bhangra crew Folking Desi infusing energy with the truest form of Bhangra. With a prayer and lots of foot tapping beats, I am pleased to present Akhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan, a dhamal of love"

Director of the song, Taran Mehndi says “Directing a luminary like Daler Ji is a privilege that transcends mere words. His enduring stardom is a rare phenomenon in the music world, and working with him has been nothing short of extraordinary”_ *she expressed with admiration* _"From the very first note of 'Ankhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan,' I envisioned an artistic narrative which had to be true to the sound he had created. It has the elders Sher Ali Mehr Ali Sahab’s classical gaiki complimenting DALERJI’s brilliant composition. Lyrically the song is a sad song, a yearning of a beloved, however the rhythm is highly compelling. The choreographers literally mapped the visions in my brain. I am proud and pleased to showcase a Balochi Bhangra Dhamal in its purest form. Sumit Bhardwaj my co director assisted and supported my ideas and vision. I’m elated that our collective efforts materialized precisely as I had dreamed. The alignment of everyone’s creative energies was a triumph in itself”

She elaborated further, "Sher Ali and Mehr Ali, introduced to me by Daler Ji, have long been on my list of artists I wished to work with. It feels almost serendipitous that I was granted the rare opportunity to helm a music video with three such legendary figures. I am profoundly grateful to each individual who contributed to this project; their unwavering dedication and brilliance have shaped 'Ankhiyan Te Ja Ladiyan' into a true masterpiece”

"Raag Bhairavi, classical Dhamaal, siraiki gaiki, visually the song had to weave a narrative that compliments the rich heritage flavour of the elders, the present with Daler ji being the bridge and the future with the young girls and boys dancing with all heart- the dance of a happy soul - the Bhangra. Again Dalerji took us by surprise on the sets by giving his fans a simple and catchy hook step.”