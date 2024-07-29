8th Edition of Nayii Udaan, curated and mentored by Padma Shri Kailash Kher, illuminates India's folk musical talent

MUMBAI: In a symphony of melodious brilliance and cultural celebration, the 8th edition of Nayii Udaan, curated and mentored by the illustrious Padma Shri Kailash Kher, soared to new heights of artistic excellence. This esteemed initiative, devoted to unearthing and nurturing the finest musical talents from the vibrant tapestry of India’s folk music regions, once again proved to be an enchanting beacon for independent musicians. We saw the presence of Bhumika Chawla, Papon, Prashant Virender Sharma, Gayatri Asokan, Debojit Saha, Suresh Wadkar, Padma Wadkar, Sanjeevani Bhelande, Shruti Anindita, Amitabh Verma, Shibani Kashyap, Naitik Nagda, Sonia Birjee, Karanvir Bhora & Many More.
The recent edition of Nayii Udaan unfolded as a grand testament to the boundless potential of musical artistry, offering an unparalleled platform for burgeoning talents to unfurl their unique voices and share their rich cultural heritage with the world. Each note struck, each melody rendered, and each rhythm resonated with the essence of India's diverse musical traditions, echoing through the hearts of audiences globally.
From classical renditions, and folk music to contemporary compositions, Nayii Udaan celebrated the spectrum of musical expressions, allowing artists to weave their stories through the universal language of music
Under the visionary guidance of Kailash Kher, Nayii Udaan has become synonymous with excellence and opportunity, providing artists with the perfect pitch and tone to ascend to the zenith of their capabilities ”Our vision is to create a global platform where independent musicians can express their artistry, connect with audiences, and preserve the rich cultural tapestry of our nation. Each edition reaffirms our mission to inspire, uplift, and transform the musical landscape, one melody at a time.”
Kailasa Entertainment and Padma Shri Kailash Kher presents Nayii Udaan 2024, powered By Punit Balan Group, supported by action plus footwear.
MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more
MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more
MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more
MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more
MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more
MUMBAI: Breakout Filipino-Australian R&B artist RINI has released his mesmerizing new single “Matter To You" via Warner Records. Atmospheric and...read more
MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza's summer continues to glow red hot, as resident Robin Schulz welcomes one of the season's most esteemed guests in Jax Jones to...read more
MUMBAI: El Kintano y la Venerea invites listeners to embark on a cosmic journey with their new single, "El Espacio es Temporal". This track sets the...read more
MUMBAI: In a symphony of melodious brilliance and cultural celebration, the 8th edition of Nayii Udaan, curated and mentored by the illustrious Padma...read more
MUMBAI: The legendary pop icon, Daler Mehndi, renowned for his powerful voice and electrifying stage presence, is set to release his latest single, "...read more