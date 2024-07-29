RadioandMusic
News |  29 Jul 2024 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

8th Edition of Nayii Udaan, curated and mentored by Padma Shri Kailash Kher, illuminates India's folk musical talent

MUMBAI: In a symphony of melodious brilliance and cultural celebration, the 8th edition of Nayii Udaan, curated and mentored by the illustrious Padma Shri Kailash Kher, soared to new heights of artistic excellence. This esteemed initiative, devoted to unearthing and nurturing the finest musical talents from the vibrant tapestry of India’s folk music regions, once again proved to be an enchanting beacon for independent musicians. We saw the presence of Bhumika Chawla, Papon, Prashant Virender Sharma, Gayatri Asokan, Debojit Saha, Suresh Wadkar, Padma Wadkar, Sanjeevani Bhelande, Shruti Anindita, Amitabh Verma, Shibani Kashyap, Naitik Nagda, Sonia Birjee, Karanvir Bhora & Many More.

The recent edition of Nayii Udaan unfolded as a grand testament to the boundless potential of musical artistry, offering an unparalleled platform for burgeoning talents to unfurl their unique voices and share their rich cultural heritage with the world. Each note struck, each melody rendered, and each rhythm resonated with the essence of India's diverse musical traditions, echoing through the hearts of audiences globally.

From classical renditions, and folk music to contemporary compositions, Nayii Udaan celebrated the spectrum of musical expressions, allowing artists to weave their stories through the universal language of music

Under the visionary guidance of Kailash Kher, Nayii Udaan has become synonymous with excellence and opportunity, providing artists with the perfect pitch and tone to ascend to the zenith of their capabilities ”Our vision is to create a global platform where independent musicians can express their artistry, connect with audiences, and preserve the rich cultural tapestry of our nation. Each edition reaffirms our mission to inspire, uplift, and transform the musical landscape, one melody at a time.”

Kailasa Entertainment and Padma Shri Kailash Kher presents Nayii Udaan 2024, powered By Punit Balan Group, supported by action plus footwear.

