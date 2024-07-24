Vancouver’s teen rising star IILLAA’s ‘Boyfriend’ hits hard with irresistible pop appeal

MUMBAI: Whoever said “Thou shalt not covet” didn’t know much about making hits. Because the reliable old green-eyed monster is the motivating element of IILLAA’s “Boyfriend,” an irresistibly fervent pop plea delivered to a girl who has the perfect guy, from a girl who wishes she had him instead.

Laying out her case with an impassioned vocal and a halftime rhythm that lend the feel of a grand tragedy, our distraught heroine takes her rival aside and makes it clear just how much she’d prefer it if that fella she’s been swanning around lately were on a different arm. Namely, her own.

Looks like the pic was airbrushed

’Cause he’s that much in love

I’ve never seen someone look the way he looks at you

So what’s it like to see it through your eyes

I can’t deny that I …

Wish that your boyfriend would stare at me like

I was the only girl who mattered in the world

I wish that he was here with me

’Cause we would be inseparable

Wish that your boyfriend could open his eyes a little wider and see

Low key, his girlfriend should be me

The record portends great things indeed for the creative partnership between IILLAA (real name: Priscilla Brown) and her producer and co-writer, Adam H. The multiplatinum hitmaker had worked with the likes of Ray J, Ne-Yo, Elise Estrada, Def Leppard and Loverboy before happening upon her showcase at the Vocal Star talent competition in Los Angeles. That pivotal moment set the stage for an alliance between the two that only got more exciting with the addition of Don Wolf—lead singer of ‘80s major-label metalers White Wolf and a past collaborator with acts like Bon Jovi, Poison and Motley Crue—who ended up bringing some of his own compositional suss to “Boyfriend.”

“We were going for a vibe of a hot girl summer while drinking ice coffee with your friends and talking about how you wish he was your boyfriend,” IILLAA says.

As mixed by Orlando Calzada—a five-time Grammy winner whose credits include work with Lady Gaga, One Direction and Destiny’s Child—the song is one of two on ILLAA’s debut EP. It’s a release that defies easy categorization, eschewing the expected teen pop for a more eclectic approach and overall maturity that belie this promising young artist’s years. Her versatility and depth are about to become the talk of the industry as she embraces the full spectrum of pop for its expansive possibilities. Her resonant lyrics will continue to hit home as she indulges in everything from introspective slow jams to more upbeat tracks tailor-made for a night out on the town with friends.

It’s like Avril’s “Girlfriend” as seen in a funhouse mirror, or “Jolene” told from the point of view of the title character (were she a little less cocksure). In reality, “Boyfriend” was inspired by a real situation IILLAA found herself in at the tender age of 13. Now far wiser at (gasp!) 15, the Vancouver-based chanteuse can chuckle a bit at the naked aggression behind the study-hall melodrama. But that doesn’t lessen the genuine emotional heft the track has for listeners who are currently in a similar predicament, or who can at least remember a time when they were.

[The song encapsulates the experience of first love and the emotions associated with it,” IILLAA confirms. “It’s like pouring out all those feelings of wanting someone to notice you. It’s about wishing that the person you like would see you the way you see them.”

“I like to sing pop,” IILLAA says. “I like lyrics that make sense. Slower rhythm songs and faster rhythm songs, I like songs you can play at night to party and to relax to.”