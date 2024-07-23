Rising Stars: New age actors who double as talented Singers

MUMBAI: The new generation of actors is impressing us with their acting and singing skills. Here are some standout new-age actors who have shown their musical talents:

Taaruk Raina

Taaruk Raina played Anmol Malhotra in the Netflix series “Mismatched.” He also sang the song “Kho Gaye” from the show. His soulful voice and emotive performance have won many hearts. Taaruk is establishing himself as a multi-talented artist in the industry.

Moses Kaul

Moses Kaul played Sharan in Netflix’s “Class.” He has proven his talent extends beyond acting. Moses’s singing skills add another dimension to his artistic repertoire. His musical abilities make him a notable name among new-age actors.

Gourav Aadarsh

Gourav Aadarsh is known for his role as Neil in “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.” Besides acting, Gaurav is also a talented singer. His versatility in both acting and singing sets him apart. Gaurav’s performances have been well-received by audiences.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi gained fame for his role as MC Sher in “Gully Boy.” He sang the song “Ittefaq” with Oaff and Savera. Siddhant’s musical talent complements his acting skills. His dual talents make him a standout in the industry.

Mihir Ahuja

Mihir Ahuja played Jughead in Zoya Akhtar’s movie “The Archies.” He is also known for his singing talent. Mihir’s musical abilities have impressed many. His talent in both acting and singing makes him a promising new-age actor.

These new-age actors are proving that the future of the entertainment industry is in good hands. With their impressive talents in both acting and singing, they are setting new standards and captivating audiences worldwide. Their ability to excel in multiple fields showcases their dedication and passion, making them truly multi-talented stars to watch out for.