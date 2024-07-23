RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jul 2024 17:56 |  By RnMTeam

Rising Stars: New age actors who double as talented Singers

MUMBAI: The new generation of actors is impressing us with their acting and singing skills. Here are some standout new-age actors who have shown their musical talents:

Taaruk Raina

Taaruk Raina played Anmol Malhotra in the Netflix series “Mismatched.” He also sang the song “Kho Gaye” from the show. His soulful voice and emotive performance have won many hearts. Taaruk is establishing himself as a multi-talented artist in the industry.

Moses Kaul

Moses Kaul played Sharan in Netflix’s “Class.” He has proven his talent extends beyond acting. Moses’s singing skills add another dimension to his artistic repertoire. His musical abilities make him a notable name among new-age actors.

Gourav Aadarsh

Gourav Aadarsh is known for his role as Neil in “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.” Besides acting, Gaurav is also a talented singer. His versatility in both acting and singing sets him apart. Gaurav’s performances have been well-received by audiences.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi gained fame for his role as MC Sher in “Gully Boy.” He sang the song “Ittefaq” with Oaff and Savera. Siddhant’s musical talent complements his acting skills. His dual talents make him a standout in the industry.

Mihir Ahuja

Mihir Ahuja played Jughead in Zoya Akhtar’s movie “The Archies.” He is also known for his singing talent. Mihir’s musical abilities have impressed many. His talent in both acting and singing makes him a promising new-age actor.

These new-age actors are proving that the future of the entertainment industry is in good hands. With their impressive talents in both acting and singing, they are setting new standards and captivating audiences worldwide. Their ability to excel in multiple fields showcases their dedication and passion, making them truly multi-talented stars to watch out for.

Tags
Taaruk Raina Mihir Ahuja Siddhant Chaturvedi music Songs
Related news
 | 24 Jul 2024

Recreating Shahrukh's Ultimate 90s Bollywood Song "Tujhe Dekha Toh" with Kumar Sanu Ji is like a wish that became a reality. Says, Neha Karode

MUMBAI: Neha Karode, an emerging star in the music industry, recently had the honor of working with the legendary singer Kumar Sanu. Together, they recreated the iconic song #TujheDekhaToh, The Ultimate 90s Bollywood Song of Shahrukh Khan’ adding a magic touch of GenZ to it.

read more
 | 24 Jul 2024

Gulzaar Chhaniwala's latest upbeat Haryanvi track film, produced by T-Series

MUMBAI: Renowned Haryanvi artist Gulzaar Chhaniwala returns with his latest track titled Film, produced by Bhushan Kumar for T-Series. Known for his distinctive style and dynamic performances, Gulzaar Chhaniwala presents another chart-topper.

read more
 | 24 Jul 2024

Flower Power transform Pacha Ibiza with soaring DJ set from flight facilities

MUMBAI: The good vibes at Pacha Ibiza are set to bl

read more
 | 24 Jul 2024

Gordo unveils tracklist for debut album ‘Diamante’, surprises fans with collaborations featuring Drake, Fuerza Regida, T-Pain, Maluma, Nicki Nicole, Feid, Leon Bridges, &ME, Rampa

vMUMBAI: Diamante Blackmon, globally celebrated as GORDO and previously known as Carnage, reveals the tracklist of his eagerly awaited self-titled album, out on July 26th, via Ultra Records.

read more
 | 24 Jul 2024

Gigantum show off their Doomy Rock Stylings with new single 'Necron99'

MUMBAI: Gigantum, the innovative hard rock band from Los Angeles, USA continues to experiment with the genre norms as they release their second single “Necron99” from their upcoming self-titled debut album slated to hit online retailers on September 6, 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

Tips Industries continues robust performance revenue growth 40% y-o-y and PAT Growth of 61% y-o-y

MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Recreating Shahrukh's Ultimate 90s Bollywood Song "Tujhe Dekha Toh" with Kumar Sanu Ji is like a wish that became a reality. Says, Neha Karode

MUMBAI: Neha Karode, an emerging star in the music industry, recently had the honor of working with the legendary singer Kumar Sanu. Together, they...read more

2
Maddy drops highly anticipated new single 'Dilli Toh Aa'

MUMBAI: Rapper Maddy has finally released his brand new single “Dilli Toh Aa”, and it’s already making waves in the music industry. The highly...read more

3
Varinder Brar drops a soul-stirring heartbreak song 'Kyu'

MUMBAI: When love goes wrong, and the heartbreak is real, Varinder Brar knows exactly how to channel that pain into music. “Kyu" is a ballad that...read more

4
Gigantum show off their Doomy Rock Stylings with new single 'Necron99'

MUMBAI: Gigantum, the innovative hard rock band from Los Angeles, USA continues to experiment with the genre norms as they release their second...read more

5
Gordo unveils tracklist for debut album ‘Diamante’, surprises fans with collaborations featuring Drake, Fuerza Regida, T-Pain, Maluma, Nicki Nicole, Feid, Leon Bridges, &ME, Rampa

vMUMBAI: Diamante Blackmon, globally celebrated as GORDO and previously known as Carnage, reveals the tracklist of his eagerly awaited self-titled...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games