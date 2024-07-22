RadioandMusic
News |  22 Jul 2024 15:34 |  By RnMTeam

Nóis'Y Vendel combines heavy rock with Latin rhythms on new album 'Thorns and Thistles'

MUMBAI: In a constantly evolving musical world, some artists leave an indelible mark with their unique sound. Nóis'Y Vendel, born Valbert Wendel de Freitas Barros, is one of these artists. The musician has just released his second album “Thorns and Thistles”, which brings a visionary mix of genres in the world of music.

Combining elements such as dirty fuzz bass, synthesizers, male and female choirs (which remind us of Gregorian chant), zabumba and steel triangle (typical instruments from the Brazilian northeast), fiddle and ghostly ambient sounds, all guided by a soft vocalization, but intense, the combination of Brazilian northeastern rhythms with alternative rock and metal is almost mesmerizing. This completely innovative mix of genres breaks concepts and challenges standards. As a producer at a German record label said: "I've rarely heard anything similar to your music before."

'Thorns and Thistles': https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/4C3D4IRhcGrv2ubtciS4FL

With inspirations and influences ranging from horror film soundtracks and classical music to ghostly choral voices, dirty basses and synthesizers, sprinkled with instruments and popular rhythms from northeastern Brazil, Nóis'Y Vendel presents us with a captivating and intriguing sound that captures the imagination. attention instantly.

Nóis'Y Vendel's musical journey has been shaped by his passion, curiosity and the search for his artistic identity. Its roots can be traced back to its creation in Juazeiro do Norte, a small but growing city in the Cariri region of Brazil. It was here that he honed his musical skills and discovered his love for music. From a young age, Nóis'Y Vendel was captivated by the power of melodies and music's ability to express emotions. Driven by curiosity and a desire to create his own songs, he embraced his musical talents and adopted his stage name.

With a deep connection to his Cariri roots, Nóis'Y Vendel's music reflects the region's rich cultural heritage. Mixing elements of baião, xote, reisado, metal and rock, their sound is a testament to their diverse influences and their commitment to pushing musical boundaries.

