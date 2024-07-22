RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jul 2024 14:47 |  By RnMTeam

Martin Garrix and Carolina Liar release summer anthem 'Smile'

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s contender for Song of the Summer is here! His brand new indie meets pop/dance single ‘’Smile’’ features the vocals of Carolina who is also known for being a part of The Federal Empire.

The song made its grand debut during Garrix's four sold-out shows at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, where Carolina Liar joined him on stage for three unforgettable live performances.

Carolina Liar shares more about the creation process of the song: “Smile” is the only way I can describe my emotions when I think about the creation of this song. I got my band name, Carolina Liar because no one would believe where my life takes me, and this is one of those moments. Within 72 hours, we recorded the song at a legendary Sunset Strip recording studio and embarked on a road trip from Hollywood to Vegas while shooting the music video with a temperamental vintage car that died, leaving the film crew stranded in the desert. Somehow, they made it in time to capture the Friday night live show. We danced through two of Martin’s shows and finished the adventure with Martin sitting in with Zedd at Omnia. Honestly, we could have made a movie out of all the adventures in those three days. I can’t listen to the song without smiling from the memories surrounding its creation!’’

With its uplifting melodies and feel-good lyrics, "Smile" is the perfect soundtrack for summer. The song's message, centered around doing "anything to make you smile," offers plenty of room for personal interpretation.

This release marks another successful collaboration between Garrix and Carolina Liar, who previously teamed up on "Hold On & Believe." The official music video features both artists in a story arch that has them hitchhiking to make it to their Las Vegas performance on time.

Tags
Martin Garrix Carolina Liar music Songs
Related news
 | 23 Jul 2024

Finnish Prog Darkness Is My Canvas new video 'Day Zero' off new album 'The End Of Times' out October 2024

MUMBAI: Finnish prog rock Darkness Is My Canvas is set to release its debut album "The End Of Times" in October 2024 on Rockshots Records. "Day Zero," the latest single from the album, reveals a new side of the band.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2024

#BadNewz unexpected twist: Gurneet Sahni, Ammy Virk's personal manager, makes a surprise cameo in the film

MUMBAI: Bad Newz, the hilarious comedy that has won hearts of audiences and critics alike, has made a whopping 30.62 crores in its first weekend at the box office.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2024

Nóis'Y Vendel combines heavy rock with Latin rhythms on new album 'Thorns and Thistles'

MUMBAI: In a constantly evolving musical world, some artists leave an indelible mark with their unique sound. Nóis'Y Vendel, born Valbert Wendel de Freitas Barros, is one of these artists.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2024

Aditya’s ‘Tarse Jiya’ was inspired by the epic poem 'Meghdoot' by Kalidas

MUMBAI: Aditya, renowned for his hit songs "Chaand Baaliyan" and "Sunday," has made a remarkable impact in the music industry while maintaining his career as a pathologist.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2024

Lucky boys Confusion announce limited edition Vinyl release: "Commitment" (2003)

MUMBAI: Mutant League Records is thrilled to announce the first-ever 12" vinyl pressing of Lucky Boys Confusion's iconic 2003 album, "Commitment"! This special release is a must-have for any LBC fan and vinyl enthusiast, bringing a new dimension to the band's unforgettable sound.

read more

RnM Biz

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Finnish Prog Darkness Is My Canvas new video 'Day Zero' off new album 'The End Of Times' out October 2024

MUMBAI: Finnish prog rock Darkness Is My Canvas is set to release its debut album "The End Of Times" in October 2024 on Rockshots Records. "Day Zero...read more

2
Aditya’s ‘Tarse Jiya’ was inspired by the epic poem 'Meghdoot' by Kalidas

MUMBAI: Aditya, renowned for his hit songs "Chaand Baaliyan" and "Sunday," has made a remarkable impact in the music industry while maintaining his...read more

3
Kaushik Das, Entrepreneur and CEO of AAO NXT, on the Union Budget Expectations for the Media & Entertainment Industry:

"The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry is flourishing, bolstered by the surge in OTT platform usage, governmental support for...read more

4
Lucky boys Confusion announce limited edition Vinyl release: "Commitment" (2003)

MUMBAI: Mutant League Records is thrilled to announce the first-ever 12" vinyl pressing of Lucky Boys Confusion's iconic 2003 album, "Commitment"!...read more

5
Birthday Special: 10 Adorable pictures of Armaan Malik with Fiancé Aashna Shroff

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik has always melted our hearts with his lovely voice and timeless songs like "Bol Do Na Zara," "Hua Hai Aaj...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games