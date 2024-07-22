RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jul 2024 14:20 |  By RnMTeam

Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Kakkar team up for the first time for a song in Ulajh

MUMBAI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Ulajh, has revealed an exciting new collaboration with singer Neha Kakkar for her song from the film. This marks the first collaboration between Neha and Janhvi, making it a highly anticipated project. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared a heartfelt post featuring a picture of Neha Kakkar, captioned, "Voice of my next song." In a reciprocal gesture, Neha Kakkar posted a stunning image of Janhvi, writing, "The face of my next song."

Janhvi Kapoor

Neha Kakkar

The music teased on their Instagram stories hints at a groovy dance number, aligning perfectly with Neha Kakkar's reputation as the queen of dance hits. Janhvi Kapoor, known for her exceptional dance performances, is expected to add her flair to this much-anticipated track. We can't wait to see what's in store! We can’t wait for the song to release! Hoping for a banger!

Tags
Janhvi Kapoor Neha Kakkar song Ulajh
Related news
 | 18 Jul 2024

Shilpa Joshi's heart-wrenching new song "Tenu Dil De Wich" expressing the pain of one-sided love

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Shilpa Joshi, who recently took the independent music industry by storm with her hit single "Lahore Nachda," has once again captivated audiences with her latest release.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2024

Dive into emotions and get ready to fall in love again with Hariharan's latest song "Aisa Lag Hain"

MUMBAI: We are excited to announce the release of "Aisa Lag Raha Hain," a beautiful new love song by the legendary singer Hariharan. This track captures the joy and wonder of finding true love, making it a perfect addition to your playlist.

read more
 | 15 Jul 2024

Dharma Cornerstone Agency welcomes suuperstar Neha Kakkar on board

MUMBAI: In a significant development in the music artist management scene, Dharma Cornerstone Agency’s (DCA) music division has welcomed versatile singer Neha Kakkar to its dynamic roster of talents.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Shalmali is back with her new song, "Follow"

MUMBAI: The much-awaited single "Follow" by renowned composers Bhumika Anantharaman and Shalmali Kholgade is set to release today, July 12, 2024.

read more
 | 09 Jul 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana Returns With a heart-tugging heart-break song 'Reh Ja'!

MUMBAI: Bollywood star and multi-hyphenate artiste Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently signed with Warner Music India and released his unique pop song 'Akh Da Taara,' is back in a genre loved by his audience.

read more

RnM Biz

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Finnish Prog Darkness Is My Canvas new video 'Day Zero' off new album 'The End Of Times' out October 2024

MUMBAI: Finnish prog rock Darkness Is My Canvas is set to release its debut album "The End Of Times" in October 2024 on Rockshots Records. "Day Zero...read more

2
MTV Introduces #TuchchVichaar Campaign to Celebrate Pride Month and Beyond

MUMBAI: MTV proudly introduced #TuchchVichaar campaign in celebration of Pride Month. This innovative initiative aims to normalize acceptance of the...read more

3
Aditya’s ‘Tarse Jiya’ was inspired by the epic poem 'Meghdoot' by Kalidas

MUMBAI: Aditya, renowned for his hit songs "Chaand Baaliyan" and "Sunday," has made a remarkable impact in the music industry while maintaining his...read more

4
Kaushik Das, Entrepreneur and CEO of AAO NXT, on the Union Budget Expectations for the Media & Entertainment Industry:

"The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry is flourishing, bolstered by the surge in OTT platform usage, governmental support for...read more

5
Birthday Special: 10 Adorable pictures of Armaan Malik with Fiancé Aashna Shroff

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik has always melted our hearts with his lovely voice and timeless songs like "Bol Do Na Zara," "Hua Hai Aaj...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games