Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Kakkar team up for the first time for a song in Ulajh

MUMBAI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Ulajh, has revealed an exciting new collaboration with singer Neha Kakkar for her song from the film. This marks the first collaboration between Neha and Janhvi, making it a highly anticipated project. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared a heartfelt post featuring a picture of Neha Kakkar, captioned, "Voice of my next song." In a reciprocal gesture, Neha Kakkar posted a stunning image of Janhvi, writing, "The face of my next song."
The music teased on their Instagram stories hints at a groovy dance number, aligning perfectly with Neha Kakkar's reputation as the queen of dance hits. Janhvi Kapoor, known for her exceptional dance performances, is expected to add her flair to this much-anticipated track. We can't wait to see what's in store! We can’t wait for the song to release! Hoping for a banger!
MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more
MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more
MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more
MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more
MUMBAI: Finnish prog rock Darkness Is My Canvas is set to release its debut album "The End Of Times" in October 2024 on Rockshots Records. "Day Zero...read more
MUMBAI: MTV proudly introduced #TuchchVichaar campaign in celebration of Pride Month. This innovative initiative aims to normalize acceptance of the...read more
MUMBAI: Aditya, renowned for his hit songs "Chaand Baaliyan" and "Sunday," has made a remarkable impact in the music industry while maintaining his...read more
"The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry is flourishing, bolstered by the surge in OTT platform usage, governmental support for...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik has always melted our hearts with his lovely voice and timeless songs like "Bol Do Na Zara," "Hua Hai Aaj...read more