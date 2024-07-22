Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Kakkar team up for the first time for a song in Ulajh

MUMBAI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Ulajh, has revealed an exciting new collaboration with singer Neha Kakkar for her song from the film. This marks the first collaboration between Neha and Janhvi, making it a highly anticipated project. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared a heartfelt post featuring a picture of Neha Kakkar, captioned, "Voice of my next song." In a reciprocal gesture, Neha Kakkar posted a stunning image of Janhvi, writing, "The face of my next song."

Janhvi Kapoor

Neha Kakkar

The music teased on their Instagram stories hints at a groovy dance number, aligning perfectly with Neha Kakkar's reputation as the queen of dance hits. Janhvi Kapoor, known for her exceptional dance performances, is expected to add her flair to this much-anticipated track. We can't wait to see what's in store! We can’t wait for the song to release! Hoping for a banger!