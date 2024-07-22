RadioandMusic
22 Jul 2024

Birthday Special: 10 Adorable pictures of Armaan Malik with Fiancé Aashna Shroff

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik has always melted our hearts with his lovely voice and timeless songs like "Bol Do Na Zara," "Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Baar," "Besabriyaan," and many more. Now, our beloved Armaan has found someone who makes his heart skip a beat. Armaan Malik recently got engaged to the love of his life, Aashna Shroff. Their engagement images circulated in the media, and while many poured their love for the couple, some female fans had their hearts broken as the eligible bachelor found his princess. As we celebrate his birthday today, let's take a look at some of the cutest moments he's shared with his fiancée, Aashna Shroff. Their love and chemistry are evident in these heartwarming pictures that capture their journey together.

1. Sunsets and YOU:

2. Date Goals

3. They found their home in each other

4. Game Day!

5 . Desi Vibe

6. Engagement Celebration

7. Festive Fun

8. Officially Future Mr & Mrs

9. When they turned Barateez

10. Best dressed, always

Armaan Malik Aashna Shroff Singer Songs music
explore RNM

