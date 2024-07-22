Birthday Special: 10 Adorable pictures of Armaan Malik with Fiancé Aashna Shroff

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik has always melted our hearts with his lovely voice and timeless songs like "Bol Do Na Zara," "Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Baar," "Besabriyaan," and many more. Now, our beloved Armaan has found someone who makes his heart skip a beat. Armaan Malik recently got engaged to the love of his life, Aashna Shroff. Their engagement images circulated in the media, and while many poured their love for the couple, some female fans had their hearts broken as the eligible bachelor found his princess. As we celebrate his birthday today, let's take a look at some of the cutest moments he's shared with his fiancée, Aashna Shroff. Their love and chemistry are evident in these heartwarming pictures that capture their journey together.
1. Sunsets and YOU:
2. Date Goals
3. They found their home in each other
4. Game Day!
5 . Desi Vibe
6. Engagement Celebration
7. Festive Fun
8. Officially Future Mr & Mrs
9. When they turned Barateez
10. Best dressed, always
MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more
MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more
MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more
MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more
MUMBAI: King's highly anticipated album Monopoly Moves gets its final single today with the release of ‘Pyaar Humara.’ This isn't your typical love...read more
"The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry is flourishing, bolstered by the surge in OTT platform usage, governmental support for...read more
MUMBAI: Aditya, renowned for his hit songs "Chaand Baaliyan" and "Sunday," has made a remarkable impact in the music industry while maintaining his...read more
MUMBAI: Finnish prog rock Darkness Is My Canvas is set to release its debut album "The End Of Times" in October 2024 on Rockshots Records. "Day Zero...read more
MUMBAI: MTV proudly introduced #TuchchVichaar campaign in celebration of Pride Month. This innovative initiative aims to normalize acceptance of the...read more