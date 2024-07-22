Aditya’s ‘Tarse Jiya’ was inspired by the epic poem 'Meghdoot' by Kalidas

MUMBAI: Aditya, renowned for his hit songs "Chaand Baaliyan" and "Sunday," has made a remarkable impact in the music industry while maintaining his career as a pathologist. In an exclusive interview, he shares insights into his unique journey, creative process, and advice for aspiring artists.

Aditya's passion for music has always been a crucial part of his life, serving as a creative outlet while he pursued medicine. "I have always been a creative person, and music has been the creative outlet I needed while doing medicine. The power music has on the musician and the listener’s state of mind has been very fascinating for me, as it can transform both. It's like magic!"

The singer is known for his hands-on approach to music creation, from songwriting to producing. Discussing his latest track, "Tarse Jiya," he reveals, "Tarse Jiya was inspired by the epic poem 'Meghdoot' by Kalidas. One rainy day, while reading its translated version, I was hooked by the imagery and layers in the poetry—it had a very ethereal quality to it. I tried to bring that vibe into this song. I'm not sure if I succeeded, but I definitely made something I liked. Samriddhi has sung it par excellence, and the song is finally out!"

His lyrics are celebrated for their relatability and emotional depth. He approaches songwriting with an openness to various themes. "I don't have a particular inclination, but happy lyrics do connect more with people and keep things lively, as there is already a lot of stress on us. I try to draw inspiration from real life at times while writing."

As an inspiration to budding artists, Aditya offers valuable advice on balancing creative passions with professional pursuits. "There is no rulebook, as everyone has their own situations to deal with, but keeping it real and dynamic works for me. Having a schedule to balance things, setting deadlines, and being flexible according to the puzzles life throws at you is essential."

Aditya's journey showcases the harmonious blend of his dual passions, demonstrating that with dedication and flexibility, one can successfully navigate and thrive in multiple fields.